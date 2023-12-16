Devin Haney reaches for the stars after Prograis pummelling

Plus, Robeisy’s woe, CBS escapes & Showtime bows out

This post originally appeared in Steve Wellings’ Substack

Sent out for round 12 by an emotional corner, Regis Prograis attempted to rescue a fight that had long since slipped away from him. His face was a bloody mess, and nothing that had occurred in the previous 33 minutes suggested he could produce a monumental reversal of fortunes.

Three minutes later, after the two combatants had briefly embraced, Devin Haney’s dominance was confirmed by three identical scores of 120-107. If you can’t secure a stoppage, pitching a shutout over the champion is the next best thing.

“I ain’t gonna lie, he was a lot better than I thought,” lamented Prograis, who lost his WBC super-lightweight title in the process.

The New Orleans native was entirely correct. Haney was better than most of us thought. What was billed as an exciting, competitive scrap ended up being a one-sided mismatch in favour of the former undisputed lightweight king. Prograis had spent much of his peak fighting to get into position to earn and achieve. At just 25 years of age, Haney will become a big part of boxing’s future.

Prograis’ early posturing was sluggish and predictable. Energy-burning feints designed to offset the opponent were unnecessary, as Haney had little trouble finding a way past the facade with his jab, flicking body shots and overall youthfulness.

The difference in hand and foot speed was apparent in round three when Prograis stood in range for a split second too long. Static, ponderous, unable to react quickly enough as Haney closed the distance with a right hand that floored him for a count. Regis’ uphill struggle had just gone up another gradient.

Looking comfortable with an extra five pounds to play with, Haney stood off, risk-averse rather than negative, expecting an increasingly desperate foe to lunge forward even further as he tried to flip the fight around. Devin later identified Prograis’ propensity to lean in and overcommit as something they hoped to capitalise on.

Some bemoaned Prograis’ perceived lack of urgency as the rounds drifted by. Knowing he was too slow to land anything significant while things that previously worked were not bearing fruit, the 34-year-old southpaw was there to be picked off.

Given their similarities, some felt pre-fight that this contest could indicate how a bout between Haney and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis would play out. Davis has a different set of attributes entirely. He’s faster, has a good jab and, like Haney, has long arms and a potent reach that can catch you even when the distance seems safe.

Davis is able to slow down the pace of a fight, similar to Haney, meaning it could be a cautious stand-off battle if it were to happen. Haney’s already talking about moving up to 147. That is probably to inform rivals that the latest pound-for-pound A-Side has options that may or may not include them. Realistically, he has business to take care of at 140, having filled out nicely into the new weight.

Ryan Garcia would be a logical next step and an entirely winnable fight unless Garcia turns to Rolando Romero. Talk that Teofimo Lopez and Subriel Matias have agreed to fight in mid-2024 is an appetising proposition. However, a proposed June date leads to the question of why we must wait so long.

As for Regis Prograis, he suggested that promoter Eddie Hearn would manoeuvre him back into another world title shot. It’s best not to hang around waiting for that phone call, Regis.

No love for Montana on DAZN undercard

Montana Love can expect a Matchroom exit after falling to Liam Paro. Love once seemed a good prospect, if a little eccentric. Paro is the man moving forward after inflicting defeat number two on the wayward Cleveland boxer.

Cuba’s blushes were spared on a mixed night for the Caribbean nation as Andy Cruz reinforced his scintillating status with a blitzing of Jovanni Straffon. Training in Philly under Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis is clearly benefitting the man who is swiftly shedding his amateur traits.

Injuries and inactivity caught up on Ebanie Bridges as she surprisingly lost to the effective Miyo Yoshida.

Woe for Robeisy as Cuban loses to Espinoza

At the same time as Haney bossed Rougarou, a great fight was developing in Florida as Rafael Espinoza came from nowhere to spring a surprise on WBO featherweight champ Robeisy Ramirez.

The right man got the decision (113-113, 114-112 and 115-111 on the cards). Ramirez has always looked a little fleshy for 126, while Espinoza (below right) somehow slimmed his 6’1” frame into the same division. Plucked from obscurity as an unfancied challenger, the pick was for Ramirez to work him out and break him down. After a tough opening third, Robeisy sent Espinoza to the canvas with a clatter at the tail end of round five.

That right hook was devastating and had it been earlier in the round it’s conceivable we would be discussing a unification between the Cuban and Luis Alberto Lopez on Monday morning. Espinoza refused to wilt or read the script and instead continued dispensing hundreds of punches to overwhelm Ramirez, who was dropped in the final seconds from sheer exhaustion. It was the bodywork that ultimately won Espinoza the fight. Every combination ending on that classic Mexican hook to the ribs took its toll.

Top Rank may have used Espinoza as a yardstick to see how Robeisy (a double Olympic gold medallist who lost his debut fight) would cope with a similar style to ‘Venado’ Lopez’s. That fight may still happen down the line. Unheralded Espinoza is one of the main men at the weight. Like when Emanuel Navarrete stormed Isaac Dogboe for his super-bantamweight crown in 2018, another gangly Mexican puncher is now in the frame as a key dangerman.

Nuthouse Notes

Chris Billam-Smith retained his WBO cruiserweight title in bizarre circumstances as challenger Mateusz Masternak retired when seemingly in the ascendency. It turns out a damaged rib was to blame for the no-mas incident.

Keith Hunter was rightly aggrieved at being stopped by referee Christopher Young on Saturday evening. The winner, Rohan Polanco, carried out his business correctly, but Mr Young’s intervention was premature. A hug and hold move from the referee, and later a commission official did not quell Hunter’s mood as he stormed from the ring.

Showtime boxing ends in the Minneapolis Armory tomorrow evening as one of the PBC’s potential future stars, David Morrell, defends his WBA strap against Sena Agbeko. Like his promotional stablemates, the Cuban will switch over to Amazon Prime in 2024 to entertain a new audience.

Media Credits: DAZN, Sporting News, Boxing News.

About Steve: Experienced boxing writer, author of 8 books and podcaster of over 500 eps. 20 years in the sport. Covered hundreds of shows for newspapers and Boxing News magazine. Chief video script writer for Motivedia channel and BN+. For enquiries: stevenwellings1982@gmail.com.