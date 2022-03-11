Headline News News Pro News 

Destructive Willo Hayden Puts on a Show for the TV Cameras

Jonny Stapleton

Willo Hayden put on a show for the cameras winning his TV debut in style on Friday night.

The young Crumlin prospect was in destructive form and battered Michael Waldon into submission live on BT Sports.

The 20-year-old was aggressive from the off dropping the Brit in the first round and getting the job done in the second.

The win was the Frank Warren promoted fighters third since turning over.

The active Crumlin graduate beat Dean Jones and Lee Connelly over six in the second half of last year and took care of business inside the distance in his first fight of 2022.

It was a nice introduction to a wider boxing audience for the Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter many are big on.

The victory sees Hayden improve to 3-0, while his opponent slips to 2-3.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

