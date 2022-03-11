Destructive Willo Hayden Puts on a Show for the TV Cameras

Willo Hayden put on a show for the cameras winning his TV debut in style on Friday night.

The young Crumlin prospect was in destructive form and battered Michael Waldon into submission live on BT Sports.

The 20-year-old was aggressive from the off dropping the Brit in the first round and getting the job done in the second.

The win was the Frank Warren promoted fighters third since turning over.

What a way to kick the night off! 🔥



Willo Hayden stops Michael Walton in the second round 💥



Fight Night Live from York Hall is live now on BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/RwCdVazITQ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) March 11, 2022

The active Crumlin graduate beat Dean Jones and Lee Connelly over six in the second half of last year and took care of business inside the distance in his first fight of 2022.

It was a nice introduction to a wider boxing audience for the Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter many are big on.

The victory sees Hayden improve to 3-0, while his opponent slips to 2-3.