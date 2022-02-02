Dennis Hogan Wades Back in – Hurricane set for Competitive fight on the undercard of the latest Tszyu’s Debut

Dennis Hogan [29(7)-4(2)-1] Wades back into action on March 2.

The Kildare favourite will compete in fight number 35, looking for win number 30, on a Fox Sports broadcast in Australia.

The fight, which was confirmed late last night [Irish time], will take place on a stacked No Limit Card at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, South Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Topping the bill will be the latest fighter of the Tszyu’s production line. Son of former world champion and global favourite Kostya, and brother to former Hogan foe and rising star Tim, Nikita Tszyu debuts against Aaron Stahl on the mid-week card.

‘The Hurricane’ takes on Australian Wade ‘Mayo’ Ryan [20(7)-9(1)]in what promises to be one of the more eagerly anticipated clashes on the undercard.

Ryan’s record is patchy enough and he has seven defeats on his slate but he goes into the March 2 meeting in the form of his life.

The 31-year-old southpaw has won his last four, beating domestic level opponents and picking up the Australian title, an Oceanic title and IBO ranking title along the way.

Two-weight world title challenger Hogan outpointed Tommy Browne with relative ease on the Tszyu v Inoue PPV bill at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park last time out.

The shut out points win saw the ‘The Hurricane’ end a three-fight losing streak and allowed him have his hand raised for the first time since he defeated Jamie Weetch in December of 2018.

Speaking after the fight he said: I truly meant that [this was make or break for me]… victory tonight means I take another step towards the world title again.

“The saga continues.”