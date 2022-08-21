Dennis Hogan vs Conor McGregor a ‘Genuine Possibility’

If Dennis Hogan [30(7)-4(2)-1] beats Sam Egginton to claim the IBO world title his team are going to try and make a massive Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] fight.

‘The Hurricane’ will challenge the Brit for the strap, in what promises to be an entertaining fight, sometime in October after No Limit won purse bids to promote the clash.

If he emerges victorious most Irish fight fans would love to see a Spike O’Sullivan [31(21)-5(4)] fight and a homecoming bout for the Australian-based Kilare fighter – but his new manager has other ideas.

Steve Scanlan hopes he can make a fight between the Kilcullen man and former two-weight UFC world champion McGregor.

It’s a left field move and a long shot but it’s something Team Hogan will aim for.

“It’s a real chance and we will move heaven-and-earth to make the fight happen,” Scanlan said.

“No-one thought Manny Pacquiao would ever fight Jeff Horn but it happened.

“The first step is for Dennis to get the job done against Eggington and I believe he will. If this doesn’t go his way, it would probably be the end for Dennis, but if he wins the world title, we will be looking at Conor McGregor.”

Again, it’s a long shot but Scanlan believes the chance to fight for a title, if the IBO made him eligible, would tempt McGregor

“It sounds fairytale-ish, but fighting Conor is a genuine possibility. They both have Irish blood. Dennis knows Conor well, he is actually a big hit in Ireland and Conor would think he is a huge chance of beating Dennis.

“Conor McGregor has made it clear he would box again and if he can win a legitimate world title, that would get him out of bed for a shot at Dennis Hogan.

“Imagine selling out Croke Park in Ireland or bringing Conor McGregor to Suncorp Stadium.

“The Irish people of Australia would go nuts.”