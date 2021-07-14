Dennis Hogan hints at homecoming fight while confirming injury delayed return plans

Dennis Hogan [28(7)-4(2)-1] is recovering from a knee operation so won’t fight this month.

The two-weight world title challenger recently revealed he was not retiring and would return from his March defeat to rising Down Under name Tim Tszyu in July.

However, the Australian-based light-middleweight has since confirmed injury has forced him to delay those plans.

The 36-year-old suffered a knee injury in sparring and is recovering from surgery at present, meaning he may have to wait until late 2021 before putting three consecutive defeats behind him [although the Jaime Munguia reverse still remains severely controversial].

Speaking on social media the Kildare native said: “Unfortunately, my date for July fight can’t be done but I am now aiming for November, such a pity as my cardio and boxing was back to where I wanted again but it wasn’t to be for July. With a great team around me, rehab will be spot on and the positive in all this is I now have two good knees again for my title run! Thanks to all my team, sponsors, and supporters, finish this year out well and we will have some big stuff in the pipeline for next year across the pond!”

Hogan has made no secret of his desire to fight in Ireland and his promoter’s DDP have been equally vocal about bringing him back home. The Wayne McCullough trained fighter has been linked to Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, who is eying up a September Las Vegas fight. Indeed, positive talks have taken place between the teams and that just may the ‘across the pond’ action the 36-year-old is discussing.