Dennis Hogan fights on – Hurricane confirms ring return

Dennis Hogan [28(7)-4(2)-1] will fight on.

Indeed the popular Kildare fighter is back in camp training for his next bout and should be out as soon as July.

There were concerns the 36-year-old Australian-based light-middleweight would retire post his defeat to rising Down Under name Tim Tszyu in March.

The reverse was ‘The Hurricane’s’ third on the bounce [although the Jaime Munguia reverse still remains severely controversial] and the second consecutive stoppage defeat.

In the immediate aftermath, Hogan had suggested he had a decision to make. Some suggested, that with nothing more to prove and with a seat at top of the DDP promotional table secured, the two-time two-weight world title challenger would hang the up.

However, with a world title shot seemingly out of reach, there was still one more dream to be realized, Hogan expressed a desire to fight on home soil before he called it day.

Promoters DDP held positive talks with Spike O’Sullivan and that has been explored as a massive homecoming option, but the Cork fighter is hoping to push for a world title shot at 154lbs before considering an all Irish clash.

Not to mention the fact the fight would need a sizable crowd to make it worthwhile for both fighters, means any meeting could only happen next year at the earliest. TV may also be a requirement considering both have attracted six-figure purses in recent times.

Regardless of the ‘Spike’ scenario, Hogan is fighting on and is training for a fight.

No official details of the return have been released but Hogan has confirmed he is in training for a July fight date.