Demon Slayer – Gary Cully beat more than Reece Mould on Saturday

Gary Cully says he overcame a lot more than Reece Mould on Saturday night.

‘The Diva’ returned to winning ways on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s sensational redemption win over Chantelle Cameron and had to deal with more than just a solid foe en route to getting his hand raised.

The Kildare lightweight admitted he had to face down the demons that come hand and hand with being stopped for the first time. There was a mental as well as physical battle as the southpaw prospect of note returned to the scene of the crime. He got prepared in the same dressing room, walked the same ring walk and fought in the same ring as he did on May 20 when he was shocked by Jose Felix Jr.

Speaking online he said: “Same arena, same dressing room & a new team. Overcame a lot more than the opponent in the opposite corner last night. Shout out to all my team for making it happen. You know who you all are. On to the next.”

There was some KO residue visible on Cully’s performance and he wasn’t as flashy or as explosive as he was pre-Mexican upset.

Still, his natural talent ensured he was a somewhat comfortable winner, and defeating an opponent that looked to be a hedge-your-bets pick by Eddie Hearn, rather than a handy route back to winning ways, can only boost his confidence.

The Taylor win also means the son of Sarto will get at least one more massive Dublin outing and a huge chance to stake a capital city headline claim as a result.

Speaking after he took time to thank the fans before declaring: “I’m back baby and it feels good.”