Demolition Job – Coyle wants to impress big name audience with KO win

Connor Coyle [17(7)-0]is going to take his Felix Cash frustrations out on Sladen Janjanin on Sunday night.

The Derry fighters is promising to ‘demolish’ the Bosnian to set up a big 2023.

The NABF middleweight champion rounds off a busy weekend for Irish boxing when he trades leather at the WBA Convention in Caribe Royale, Orlando.

It’s the WBA top 10 ranked middleweights’ first piece of action since a Conor Benn failed drug test saw his proposed clash with Cash at London’s O2 Arena back in October cancelled at the final hour.

Now having missed out on the chance to impress a huge audience ‘The Kid’ is determined to impress an audience full of huge names.

“It was a big disappointment with the Cash fight but that’s boxing,” he lamented when speaking to the Derry Journal. “These things happen and you just have to get on with it. It did demotivate me a little.

“When I got home I just took a week off and enjoyed time with the family because I was away from the wains for eight weeks which was hard.

“Cahir (Duffy) rang me and told me I can’t fall too far behind. I need to get back in the gym and keep myself in shape and we’re going to finish the year off with a fight regardless where it is or what it’s going to be. We needed a fight because we couldn’t wait around on Eddie Hearn to give us something.

“So we got this call to fight at the WBA Convention with a lot of big names, all WBA world champions, past and present, so there will be a lot of eyes on me that night.”

It’s an audience the Commonwealth Games medal winner wants to impress and thinks the best way to catch there eye is by securing a stoppage.

“I have to go in and perform. I want to get a knockout,” he adds.

“From the opening bell I’ll be going in to put him away. So if he gets past one round I’ll be doing the same in the second round and I don’t see him passing three rounds. I feel like he’s going to fold or I’ll knock him out within the three rounds.

“I have intentions to hurt him and that’s what I’m going to do. I haven’t had that before. I usually go in and see what happens, take it round by round but this fight I’m going in with bad intentions. I’m going in to demolish this boy,” he continues before predicting he will go from a busy 2022 to a breakthrough 2023.

“2023 is going to be a huge year for us. Once I defend my WBA belt on Sunday we’re going to sit tight and wait for the big offers to come and the next fight we have will more than likely be another big title which will get us closer to that world title shot.

“We definitely want a world title shot in the next 12 months.”