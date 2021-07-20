Demetrius Andrade says he’ll fight Jason Quigley if Golden Boy get DAZN’s approval

Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0-] has played the old ‘ask your mother’ card to Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] – suggesting he is ok with defending his world title against the Donegal man once Golden Boy get DAZN approval.

The WBO middleweight world champion has all but passed responsibility and says he has no issue with the fight if terms can be agreed.

‘Boo Boo’, who holds a world title win over Luke Keeler, recently told Irish-boxing.com he’d take on the Andy Lee trained fighter if he couldn’t tempt the likes of Saul Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin into the ring.

The undefeated Matchroom fighter has since been calling out the aforementioned duo, while Quigley continuously reminds him he is waiting in the wings.

In the latest plot twist, Golden Boy’s Robert Diaz called on Andrade to stop barking after the big names and show his teeth to Quigley instead.

Andrade revealed he would fight the popular Irish operator but called on Golden Boy to get broadcaster DAZN’s approval.

Like I said b4, I’d fight both @jay_quigley and @1ShaneMosleyJr on the same night! Come on Diaz and @OscarDeLaHoya, how you gonna be pushing for this fight when ur boy @jaimemunguia15 been my mandatory for 18 months? But you know you got to convince @DAZNBoxing. #GGGMonroe2 https://t.co/1mAC2CL7gr — Demetrius Andrade (@BooBooAndrade) July 14, 2021

Quigley proved a hit on DAZN last time out and is as good as any possible opponent outside the mega names or champions to generate interest and drive up subscriptions.

Speaking soon after he defeated Shane Mosley Jr on DAZN 30-year-old, Quigley, who is currently ticking over in his home county said:

“The plan now is to keep climbing the ladder with bigger and better fights. Each fight now is going to be bigger than the last one and that’s the way I want it to go.

“I am 30 years of age, and this is probably the last chapter in my career. I just want to make it all worthwhile and give it absolutely everything. I’ve got to grab every opportunity that comes my way with both hands and make every moment count.

“Look since I started this game, I have wanted to be a world champion. If the opportunity came along and I got offered the Demetrius Andrade fight it would take a hell of a lot for me to turn it down.

“We have just got to see what comes along. But if that opportunity comes along, I wouldn’t be the person who says no to it. “