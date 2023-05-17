Delira and Excira – Katie Taylor not Feeling the Pressure

Katie Taylor is excited rather than stressed heading into her massive shot at history this weekend.

The Bray fighter is the star attraction of the first arena fight night to come to Dublin since 2016 and will attempt to become only the third fighter in history to become a two-weight undisputed champion.

The 3Arena hosted Matchroom promoted clash of undisputed fighters with Chantelle Cameron is also her first fight in Ireland as a professional.

It’s a massive occasion and a boutthat could enhance the trailblazer’s legacy even further, but according to Taylor, it’s not a fight nor an event that will prompt her to succumb to nerves.

Taylor admits there will be an element of pressure but she feels says she feels the joys of excitement more than the weight of expectation going into the massive fight night.

Not to mention the game changer knows a thing or two about handling pressure situations.

“I have the experience of fighting on these big occasions,” the 36-year-old said. “I have the experience of fighting when there is a lot of pressure on my shoulders.

“I don’t really see it as anything too outrageous in terms of what I’ve actually experienced before. Every single time I step into the ring I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on me.

“I am just getting on with things, looking forward to the fight, I’m excited about it, I’m not feeling the burden right now, I’m just excited. This could be the biggest moment of my career so far.

“This is a huge occasion for me and I’m just delighted to have a chance to fight at home. A few years ago, I didn’t think this was ever going to happen so I’m just so excited about it.”

“I guess there is a bit of added pressure this time round in front of the home crowd. But I have the experience of fighting on these big occasions when there is a lot of pressure on my shoulders.

For only the second time in her professional career, Taylor will be fighting at light welterweight and will be the smaller of the two title fight protagonists as a result.

However, she sees the move up in weight as a positive and argues it’s benefiting her psychologically.

“I can just focus on the actual fight. I feel very, very comfortable at this weight and very strong as well,” she said.

“I don’t think there is much of a difference between the lightweight division and the light welterweight division.

“She is probably a bit bigger than me but not too much. So I am very comfortable at this weight.”

Taylor also insisted she has no particular concerns about facing Cameron.

“But I am obviously aware of the challenge ahead of me. She has a big engine, and I am prepared for that. She is big and strong, and I am prepared for that as well,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say I fear anything (about her). But I am aware of the challenge ahead and I will be ready for whatever comes my way in the fight.”