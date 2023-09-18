Delicious Dublin-Derry Domestic Dust-up in the Works?

A delicious Dublin-Derry December domestic dust-up is in the works.

Talks have begun to make Luke Keeler versus Connor Coyle for the Conlan Boxing card penciled in for Belfast and December 2.

Conlan Boxing CEO Jamie Conlan told Irish-boxing.com he wants to put on a fight between the former world title challenger and the world-ranked middle.

“We are looking to put together a card that is big enough to stand alone without Micheal [Conlan] if needs be. We will have Pody [McCrory] and Sean McComb in exciting progressive fights and possibly a big all-Irish fight on the card too. We are looking at making Luke Keeler versus Connor Coyle,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com.

It’s a fight that has been muted in recent months, although with a top 10 world ranking and being on the verge of a massive fight, it looked to have an element of high-risk low reward for Team Coyle.

It’s also understood the NABF middleweight champion is very close to confirming a November 4 world title eliminator, so those fight plans may have to change or at least be delayed – but it’s one that has been discussed.

Rumour is the IBO middleweight world title could be on the line if the 160lb fighters meet on a bill, that will include title fights for Padraig McCrory and Sean McComb and could still yet host an intriguing Tyrone McKenna – Lewis Crocker fight.

Ballyfermot’s Keeler, who has name-dropped the Derry fighter as well as Jason Quigley, saw a proposed September 16 comeback cancelled but is rumoured to be ending a three-year sabbatical in late October or early November.