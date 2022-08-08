Deise Delight – Ring Kings to promote pro show in Waterford

You wait three years for a pro boxing show outside of Belfast and then two come along at once.

A week after Irish-boxing.com confirmed Ireland, outside of the Antrim boxing hub, would see professional ring action for the first time since July of 2019 by way of a Dublin show, we can reveal Waterford will play host to a fight night on the same date.

The Munster county will host its first show since 2018 and only its second in 70-plus years on November 19.

Official confirmation with regard to a bill or fight night is pending but Irish-boxing.com understands the date is locked in and plans for a WIT hosted show are well underway.

The fight night will be promoted by Neil Power’s Ring Kings, who brought real razmataz to a 2018 show in Waterford City.

It’s believed the promotional outfit are planning to go bigger in terms of production value this time out but also plan a strong fan-friendly line up.

It’s been long since suggested BUI Celtic middleweight champion Graham McCormack and local favourite Craig McCarthy would fight in the city later this year, so it’s extremely likely they will appear in an exciting all Munster battle.

Waterford names such as Dylan Moran and Rohan Date would also be good bets to populate the show while fellow Deise fighters Rhys Moran and Kate Radomska will also be keen.

Early rumour has some all-Irish fights and possibly an Irish debut for a big name also on the bill.

It’s exciting news, although there will be a disappointment the show takes place on the same night as Tony Davitt Promotions and Elite Sports Promotions will promote a ‘Rising Out of the Ashes’.

The cards will be the first in Ireland, outside of Belfast, since Martin Horgan’s show Cork in July of 2019, and in the case of the Dublin show it’s the first time the capital will have seen pro boxing since the Clash of the Titans card in February of that same year.

There have been numerous reports of capital comebacks over the years with shows aplenty being scheduled and canceled. Boxing Ireland announced a show for November 20 and the National Basketball Arena last year before pandemic problems put paid to Celtic Clash 13. DDP Sports also had hopes of a May card this year but again it never came to fruition.

Ring Kings have also attempted to run shows in Waterford since their 2018 card but pandemic problems pushed big show plans back until this year.