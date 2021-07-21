Dee Taggart trained “Majestic” Junior Thompson takes his first step up fight in Manchester

Junior Thompson made his professional debut in sensational style with a first round knock out at the famous old Liverpool

Olympia in November 2019.

Everything went perfect, the support, the performance, and he even had Tony Bellew walk him into the ring. He got his second fight soon after in February 2020 and again he looked very impressive.

The future looked very bright for the Dee Taggart trained fighter and with at least four more dates in the calendar for that year everything seemed perfect.



But then last March the Covid-19 pandemic hit and put the whole world on hold. So what did Junior do with his career in

complete limbo and the clock ticking?



His coach just told him the truth, the future wasn’t looking good. Junior began training on his own and with the

help and support of his father. Taggart’s phone was buzzing every day with the updates of juniors work.



“I thought it was important to keep working because you never know when an opportunity could be just around the corner.

Anyone who knows me knows I’m obsessed with learning and improving. So I used the lockdown as the perfect opportunity

to do just that,” Said Thompson.



Now after over a year’s training Junior has been rewarded with an opportunity to box on one of the first shows after all

the lockdowns ended. It comes thanks to Pat Barrett and Wayne Smith who seem to understand what junior is capable

of, and have been very good to Junior and Dee so far on their journey. It’s time for Junior to step up and he has been told in

no uncertain terms by his coach what he expects.



Taggart stated “It’s his first fight in 18 months and he’s also stepping up to 6 rounds for the first time ahead of schedule.

I’ve asked for a real challenge, someone who’s gonna try and take his head off. Junior knows all this and he knows what he

has to do. He’s a complete professional.”

Training camp has been really hard and gruelling but it’s going well. All the roadwork, the work in the gym, the dieting and the

sacrifices have all been made. This is what professional prizefighting is all about.



“I’m interested in real fights. I’ve just turned 30 and I haven’t got time to mess about. I wanna find out just how good I can

be and also how far I can go” Junior Thompson.



The fight takes place this Saturday night at The Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. Anyone wanting to go and support

Junior get in touch on the number below as there are a few tickets left. Junior also has buses organised for people

travelling up as well.



Thompson and Taggart took time to thank Pat Barrett and Wayne Smith from Blackflash Promotions for this opportunity and all the

people who are spending their hard earned money to turn up and show their support this Saturday.

Photo credit Robbie Doyle



