Dedham Date for Thomas O’Toole

Thomas O’Toole [2(2)-0] will look to build on his DAZN broadcast ‘statement’ win when he returns to the ring in February.

The light heavyweight prospect delivered a devastating knockout in only his second pro fight when he put Mark Malone to sleep midway through the opening round, fighting on the Andrade-Quigley undercard of Matchroom Boxing’s high-profile event streamed live on DAZN from SHNU Arena in Manchester New Hampshire in December.

It was a victory that caught the eye of promoter Eddie Hearn, who suggested he’d use the Connemara fighter again and a win his manager said would open some ‘big doors’.

It’s also a win O’Toole will look to add to as early as February 12. The 23-year-old has secured a third pro date and will trade leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent at the Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham, Massachusetts.

Monaghan’s Larry Fryers [11(5)-4(3)] also appears on the card and will be looking to return to winning ways against Rakim Johnson [6(5)-16(13)-1].

Fryers has tried to upset some emerging prospects in recent fights and populated big cards in the process. However, he has been beaten by the likes of John Bauza, Xander Zayas and more recently Samuel Teah. The entertaining ‘Lethal’ returns to familiar ground in Massachusetts and a more familiar level looking to get the first win since 2019 on the February 12 card.

O’Toole debuted as recently as September of last year and has two first-round knockouts on his slate.

