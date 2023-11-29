Decorated Lauren Crinnion fights for World honours today

Lauren Crinnion will look to add a world medal to her extensive collection today.

The multiple-time Irish champion and European Schools silver medal winner will fight for World Junior Championship bronze in Yerevan.

The decorated Fr Horgan’s starlet takes on India’s Payal Payl in a 48kg quarter final.

Secure victory and she will step back onto the International podium and cement her status as an underage prospect of note.

A win would also see Ireland double their World Junior medal tally as 63Kg Siofra Lawless of Four Kings BC, has at least a bronze medal by virtue of the draw.

Alex Carmody, Christian Doyle and Patrick Kelly secured their quarter final berths yesterday but Cork’s Crinnion is the only Irish fighter in action today.

Crinnion will compete in bout 2 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session you can watch the action HERE.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer