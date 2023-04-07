Deco Geraghty still wants to fight “sh*te” talker Dylan Moran

Declan Geraghty [24(5)-5(4)] will be bad-blood rival Dylan Moran‘s number one fan this weekend.

Geraghty was initially plotting a ‘Real Deal’ defeat in Waterford, as the pair had agreed to fight for the Irish welterweight title at the SETU Arena on April 8.

However, an eye injury ruled the Dubliner out and Moran [17(6)-1(1)] now tops the bill against tricky Argentine Mauro Godoy, an opponent Geraghty hopes Moran defeats with relative ease.

‘Pretty Boy’ still holds Irish title aspirations and is more than open to rescheduling with the Munster man later in the summer.

“I’d like it if Dylan came through a handy one and we can go in June or July for the Irish title,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“If we can reschedule and go again in June or July I’m happy to do that.”

The very public fallout that followed the Geraghty pullout has only served to generate more interest in the fight.

Or as Geraghty puts it ‘sh*te’ talked by Moran has only served to pour a more appetizing gravy on the beef.

“There is more beef now because he opened his mouth and talked a load of sh*te.”

“People were excited to see two high-profile fighters fight each other – but now because of the back and forth, it’s a bit bigger. I believe the show was selling out and everyone was intrigued to see how the fight would go and I think they are a lot more interested now.”

Moran is also on Paddy Donovan’s hit list, with the Limerick fighter adamant he wants to settle their grudge very soon. It means the Waterford fighter has his pick of big fights, and as a hometown bill topped the ball is firmly in his court in that regard.