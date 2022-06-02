Declan Geragthy tells Eddie Hearn he’ll fight for FREE

Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] has told Eddie Hearn he will fight any Matchroom fighter for FREE if the promotional company does come to Dublin later this year.

As speculation, Katie Taylor will have a massive homecoming in Croke Park in late September or early October increases so does the clamour to get on the undercard.

Ray Moylette yesterday said he’d be willing to fight Tyrone McKenna on the bill, Thomas Carty is confident he will see more Matchroom action if it goes ahead, Caoimhin Agyarko is a cert and has said he’d fight ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan at GAA Headquarters and Kellie Harrington wants in.

‘Pretty Boy’ Geraghty is the next to wade in and has upped the ante by lowering the purse expectations. The Dubliner took to social media to tell the promoter he’d fight any fighter signed to his books for free just to appear on what would be a historic fight night.

Geraghty has fought once since 2019, a fifth-round stoppage win over Viacheslav Shulevskyi, and it’s unsure what weight he would look to campaign at.

However, he has had some high-profile fights, particularly in defeat to Archie Sharp and Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll, and could be deemed a note-worthy enough name for some of Hearn’s early day prospects, even if it was to be on a non Dublin card.

Irish fans will be hoping the rumoured card will be all Irish fight stacked but a fight with already aligned Matchroom prospect is probably the best route onto the card.