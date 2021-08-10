Headline News News Pro News 

Declan Geraghty tells Eddie Hearn he’ll fight Davies Jr in Liverpool

Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] is trying to sell Eddie Hearn a ‘Pretty Boy’ versus Robbie Davies Jr [20(13)-3(1)] fight.

The Dubliner has been offering his fight services to anyone and everyone in and around the lightweight and light welterweight limits of late.

The keen to return former amateur of note has been linked with Joe Fitzpatrick, has called out James Tennyson, Paul Hyland Jr among others and agreed in principle to fight Ray Beltran so far this summer.

However, he is still waiting for his first fight since his September 2019 defeat to Archie Sharpe.

The southpaw, who is now trained by Pete Taylor and moved up the scales, hasn’t lost heart and continues to try and secure noteworthy rounds.

The latest name he has dropped is Liverpools Davies Jr. Geraghty believes a bout between the pair would fit nicely on the undercard of the Matchroom promoted, DAZN broadcast card topped by Liam Smith and Anthony and set for Saturday, October 9.

Davies will appear on the card and has yet to have an opponent confirmed. Considering he lost his last outing the former European, Commonwealth and British light-welterweight champion may see the Dub as an ideal return.

Geraghty is still somewhat of a known name and his record suggests he is vulnerable, meaning he appears like a low-risk sellable return.

The two-weight Irish amateur champion, certainly wouldn’t see it like that and would let his confidence been known during fight week.

