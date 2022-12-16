Declan Geraghty makes ‘right crack at it’ promise

Declan Geraghty’s new year resolution will be no different to the vast majoritys.

The Dublin southpaw will look to drop a few pounds and achieve success in his chosen field come 2023, suggests manager Ian Gaughran.

The 32-year-old completes a quick fire ring rust freeing mission when he fights for the third time in just over two months at Town Hall, Elgin tomorrow night.

Win in Scotland and Geraghty [22(5)-5(4)], who has shared the ring with the likes of Jono Carroll, James Tennyson and Archie Sharp, will be ready for a return to more meaningful action, says the IGB boss.

Gaughran wants an Irish title at least for the former Irish International amateur, although he says it shouldn’t be achieved at middleweight and wants his charge to move back down toward light welterweight.

“This is the third fight in a very busy couple of months for Declan and it will set him up nicely for a run back at his more natural weight in the new year,” Gaughran said.

“I haven’t over-extended him with the opponents but Marek will look to test him a bit more and that will help Declan from a sharpness perspective, as we go forward.

“Obviously we all know him as a European-level super feather and it’s probably been strange to see him up at middleweight but that was all just to knock off some rust before he gets back down to 147lbs or so through January and February.”

Gaughran, who also looks after the likes of Graham McCormack and Jamie Morrissey, points out the three get back in the swing of things fights came while ‘Pretty Boy’ was juggling a number of issues and is excited to see what the slick southpaw can do with a focused approach next year.

“Outside of the ring he’s had a bit of a tough time of things so I’m actually very happy that he’s kept so busy over the last couple of months and he’s promised himself he’ll have a right crack at it and that’s exciting, because he has all the ability in the world and can 100% win an Irish title.”