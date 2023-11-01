Debutant Matthew Tyndall takes confidence from Walsh and Cairns pro starts

Matthew Tyndall enters the pro ranks this weekend buoyed by the success of fellow former underage amateur standouts Callum Walsh and Steve Cairns.

The 20-year-old Bray fighter is the latest name added to the list of professional Irish boxers having signed a deal with former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion Jay Byrne.

The nine-time Irish National champion makes the move confident he can start making a pro impact with immediate effect – and that self-belief comes from how well two former amateur rivals have taken to pro-life.

Tyndall is using the early careers of Cork duo Walsh and Cairns, both of whom he beat at underage national level, as a positive barometer.

“It gives me a lot of confidence seeing how well both of them are doing,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“You think ‘I can go that far’, even further with the right team. I watched all their fights, both of them are taking everyone apart and doing well.”

Having wins over UFC Fight Pass headliner and Dana White’s favourite boxer, Walsh as well as friend, Cairns, a fighter Dave Coldwell raves about, gives Tyndall potential future pro rivals, something he highlights himself.

“You never know, we are all different weights now but in the pros, you never know,” he responds turning down the chance to put any links to bed.

Discussing both victories, the welterweight hopeful adds: “I fought Callum in my first under-18 final, that was a tough fight. I remember stepping into the middle of the ring and looking up to him.

“I landed a right hand to the body in the first round and I knew then.. that gave me confidence. I was making him miss and catching him with the backhand – I got the decision. Then in the next All Ireland’s I beat Cairns in the quarter finals. I got a point taken away and I still won the fight.”

Dublin Docklands graduate Tyndall wanted to turn over last year. His plans were ruined by a hand injury, which prompted a break from the sport. Away from the gym for the first time in his young life, he put on some weight but is back fighting fit now and excited to get pro punching.

“I just feel like it’s the right time. I feel like I’m mature enough now. I had a bit of time away from boxing, I’m back four months now and I feel like the time is right,” he adds before revealing the tentative plan Byrne has shared with him.

“We have a plan, the plan is to make the debut and get a few fights in. When I’m 8 or 9-0 then get a Celtic title fight, then Irish, the European and obviously the end goal for everyone is the world title.”

What can fans expect style-wise from a fighter who boasts Paulie Malignaggi as a fan?

“I’d be an aggressive counterpunch,” he says.

“I wouldn’t be going in like a headless chicken. If I feel I have them hurt I’ll go in and finish them but I’m more a make them miss make them pay kind of fighter.”