Debutant Kieran Molloy won’t be fazed after shadowing Frazer

Kieran Molloy shadowed big Frazer Clarke last weekend to make sure he isn’t fazed when it comes to his debut this Saturday night.

The Olympic medal-winning heavyweight, who is now a gym mate of Galway’s greatest amateur, made his pro bow on the much-hyped Amir Khan-Kell Brook card last weekend.

Unsure as to what to expect when he punches for pay for the first time in Glasgow this weekend Molloy decided to tag along to sample debut proceedings – and claims the experience was helpful.

“I’m excited. This is all new to me so I’m not sure what to expect,” he explains when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“My teammate, Frazer Clarke, was fighting last weekend on the Kell Brook – Amir Khan undercard so I got a good look and an insight into what happens behind the scenes and in the changing rooms, the boos and the cheers. I saw it all last weekend so I know roughly what to expect.”

The three-time Irish Elite Champion kicks off his pro career against Damian Esquisabel [4(0)-7(3)] – a former foe of Paul Rayn and Dominic Donegan – on the undercard of Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall’s undisputed light welterweight world title fight.

The former Oughterard amateur is delighted to debut on such a bill and suggests Saturday night could mark the start of a special Irish boxing career.

“It’s a massive platform to make your debut on, undisputed champion of the world Josh Taylor in his home city, so it’s gonna be exciting. There’s gonna be lots of fans there. What better place to make your debut on,” he adds before revealing he has multi weight world title aspirations.

“I wanna be not only a world champion but a world champion at different weights.”