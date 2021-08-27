Headline News News Sports 

Debut Date For Kingdon Kid – Teen Prospect Added to Celtic Clash 12 Card

Jonny Stapleton

Liam Walsh will get his first taste of pro-action in Belfast on Saturday October 2nd.

Boxing Ireland will run their first Irish show since the pandemic at the Devenish Complex in West Belfast in just over a month’s time and the youngest of three active Kerry pros will appear.

The 18-year-old joins Cliftonville’s Owen O’Neill [6(0)-0] and Dublin’s Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] as fighters confirmed for Celtic Clash 12.

The teenager, who confirmed he was transitioning to the pro ranks over the summer months, will face a yet to be confirmed opponent on the twelfth installment of the popular series.

The Sliabh Luachra BC graduate has linked up with legendary coach Tony Davitt – who will co-mange the prospect alongside Boxing Ireland – for an assault on the pros following a strong underage amateur career.

With the Castleisland club, Walsh won Kerry and Munster titles as well as competing at the national level and winning multiple box cup competitions.

Having grown into a rangy middleweight boxer, the Kingdom fighter is an interesting addition to the scene and one who veteran Davitt is extremely excited about.

The last Celtic Clash to take place in Ireland was the tenth edition which played out in Belfast in February 2020, headlined by Eric Donovan. Having seen two dates in Spain fall through due to local restrictions as well as having a smaller stable outing in Luxembourg, Celtic Clash 11 finally took place in June in Alicante with 11 Irish boxers featuring.

Celtic Clash 12 comes at a time when the scene in Ireland is finally starting to recover. The Féile Fight Night at the start of the month heralded boxing’s return and MHD Promotions will run Bomb Proof at the Europa Hotel on September 4th. Boxing Ireland also have big plans for their thirteenth instalment to take place in Dublin once restrictions allow – with Neil Power similarly targeting a show in Waterford and MTK reportedly set to return to Belfast in October.

