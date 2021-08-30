Debut Date – Crumlin’s Cian Doyle set for Celtic Clash 12

Another young Crumlin BC graduate will debut in the coming weeks.

Not long after European Schoolboy gold medal winner Willow Hayden punched for pay on the undercard of Anthony Cacace’s successful British title defence amateur clubmate and pro stablemate Cian Doyle will be introduced to pro fans for the first time.

Boxing Ireland have confirmed the 20-year-old will debut on the Celtic Clash 12 card scheduled for the Devenish Complex, Belfast and Saturday, October 2.

Talking when he signed pro terms the Phil Sutcliffe trained Boxing Ireland promoted fighter revealed he was ready for the switch.

“Loads of people over the years said that I have a style suited to the pro game,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m a come forward fighter, I’ve good hand speed and power and a very good engine. The longer rounds will suit me, in the amateurs, I used to be only getting going in the second and third round, so I’ll be very well suited to the longer rounds,” he said before revealing why he decided to turn over at this time.

“I just felt the timing was right to turn over and give the pro game a go, obviously because of covid, there’s nothing really happening in the amateurs at the moment and I always wanted to turn pro so I thought this was the perfect time to turn over,” he adds before explaining he is keen to get started.

“I can’t wait honestly, I’m buzzing to make my debut and hopefully get out a few times before the end of the year, it’s a new journey. The pro game is completely different to the amateurs so I just can’t wait for a new challenge I’m very excited to get going.”

Doyle gets going in just over a month and will fight alongside fellow Crumlin based pro Jake Hanney as well as Owen Doyle, fellow debutant Liam Walsh, local favourtie Owen O’Neill and Bray throwback Eddie Treacy.