Debut Date – Cheyanne O’Neill set for April Fools’ start

Midlands pocket rocket Cheyanne O’Neill has been handed a debut date

The Athlone BC graduate will punch for pay for the first time on April’s fools day at the Crown Plaza in Glasgow.

The European youth medal winner will fight a year to be confirmed opponent on Sma Kynoch’s Fight Night.

O’Neill revealed she had turned over and had teamed up with RF Sports Management and Kynock Boxing Promotions last month.

Small and explosive, the 25-year-old was always an amateur favourite and one of those ‘suited to the pros’ fighters.

She entertained her way to two senior finals, represented the Irish Army with distinction, enjoyed underage success including EU Youth Silver.

While the move is exciting for welter O’Neill, Waterford based manager Robbie Flynn and Sam Kynoch it’s a massively interesting one for Irish boxing.

It represents the start talents, without an Olympic push, but with extensive amateur experience, transitioning into the pro ranks. Outside of Katie Taylor most of our female pros have been late starters or kickboxing converts.

Commonwealth Games medal winner Kristina McCafferty Ohara and Katelynn Phelan changed the trend when they turned over recently and now the decorated ‘Chaz’ follows suit.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com about turning over recently O’Neill Said : “Excited wouldn’t be the word for when I think about my new chapter in boxing.

“It’s been a long time since I felt this kind of buzz for the sport. Bring it on,” she adds before suggesting she has her youth career mojo back and predicting excitement.

“I can tell you and pro fans that they can expect a little bit of the talented youth fighter I’ve been in the past and a lot more from a whole new fighter. I think they’ll see exciting fights and just like the amateurs I will never shy away from a good fight.”