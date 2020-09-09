Debut Confirmed – Super Fly to start flapping his wings next month

‘Super Fly’ Tony Browne will start flapping his pro wings as early as next month.

Irish-boxing.com can confirm the recently turned over O’Rourke’s Gym member will trade leather for the first time as a professional in Poland on October 9.

Browne, who expects to operate in the super middleweight division, fights a yet to be confirmed opponent on the same show gym mate Tiernan Bradley debuts on and on the same card as Cork’s super middle Vladimir Belujsky.

The former Irish amateur international signed a promotional agreement with Joe Deguardia and Star Boxing last month and is expected to be a stateside regular along with Ryan O’Rourke and Victor Rabei, who have also inked contracts with the New York based promotional outfit.

However, with the current pandemic and travel restrictions Europe will be his base for now and as a result he will debut in Poland.

Spain, where fellow Conor Slater advised punchers O’Rourke, Dylan Moran and BUI Celtic Champion Rabei fight this weekend, was said to be an option, but it’s the later date and Poland for the 25-year-old’s professional bow.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently Browne confirmed he expects to debut over four, but was adamant he didn’t want to be held back.

The stablemate of Victor Rabei, Ryan O’Rourke, Paddy Nevin and co wants to be moved relatively fast and told Irish-boxing.com he won’t be a duck egg preservationist.

“I want test myself. I don’t want to protect 0. I want the kind of fights and opponents that allow me to prove myself and I am confident of doing that. In saying that I have to listen to my team and management, but my preference is to get in there and make some noise.”