Dean Clancy and Adam Hession fight for European Championship GOLD Today- How to watch – Times – Live Stream

It’s finals day at the European U22 Championships in Italy and two Irish fighters have made it to the gold medal matches.

Sligo’s Dean Clancy trades leather for the precious metal in the 63kg class and Galway’s Adam Hession fights for the top podium spot in the 59kg class.

Hession faces Artur Bazeyan of Armenia for the right the be deemed the best in Europe at his weight and under the age of 22 while standing between Clancy and a gold medal is Ahmad Shtiwi of Israel.

🕒@EUBCBOXING U22 DAY FINALS SCHEDULE🕒



On our final day in 🇮🇹 we have 2️⃣ in action this evening as the go for European 🥇 !



🥊EVENING SESSION🥊



19:30 @adamhession2 v 🇦🇲

20:00 @dean_clancy v 🇮🇱



Best of luck guys! Bring it home!🥊🇮🇪

Both boxers are currently guaranteed the same medal won by Hughie Myers in the inaugural tournament and by Tokyo Olympian Aoife O’Rourke in 2018 but are hoping to join Jason Quigley and two-time winner Amy Broadhurst in the gold bracket.

Both finals take place late into the today’s evening session. Clancy kicks off the action at 19:30 Irish time while Hession is in soon after at 20:00.

Regardless of the results tonight Ireland still take home there biggest medal hall for the tournament. Clancy and Hession take home silver while Jack Marley has secured bronze. Previous Irish medal winners include Myers, Quigley, O’Rourke and Broadhurst, a two time Euro U22 winner.

The fights will be streamed live via the AIBA youtube chanell tune in HERE.

European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32 and 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulan (France) 1-4

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France) 0-5

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Petre Cosmin (Romania) 0-5

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania) 4-1

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany) RSC3

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy) 1-4

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) Lost to Peige Richardson (England) 0-5

June 21st

Q/Finals

56kg Adam Hession Ireland) beat Bashir Bajwa (Germany) 5-0

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Lounes Hanraoui (France) 3-2

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) lost to Harris Akbar (England) 0-5

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Andrei Zaplitni (Moldova) 5-0

June 22nd

S/Finals

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Pawel Brach (Poland) W/O

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Matteo Ara (Italy) 5-0

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) lost to Artyan Yardanyar (Georgia) 0-5

June 24

Finals

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Artur Bazeyan (Armenia)

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Ahmad Shtiwi (Israel)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea) (Silver, at least)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) (Silver, at least)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown) (Bronze)

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke