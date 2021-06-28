DAZN and Matchroom add Andy Lee to new roster

Andy Lee was confirmed as one of Matchroom and DAZN’s new on air talent today.

Lee will provide punditary for the streaming service’s Matchroom UK cards alongside the likes of Tony Bellew and Darren Barker.

The former middleweight world champion, who now coaches Jason Quigley, Paddy Donovan and Joseph Parker, is one of the more respected pundits on the circuit and signing him to an exclusive contract is a real coup for both the broadcaster and the promotional outfit.

A press realese revealing the news today reads as follows:

Following recent news of a game-changing five-year global deal, DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, and Matchroom, the leading international boxing promoter, are thrilled to announce details of their exciting new on-air talent roster loaded with some of the best broadcasters in sport.

This brand new on-air talent team will bring fight fans all of the ringside action, kicking off with an exhilarating second instalment of Fight Camp. Taking place at the stunning Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex across three weekends – July 31, August 7 and August 14 – this festival of fights kicks off an unrivalled schedule for boxing fans and cements DAZN as THE global home of boxing.

In a huge coup for DAZN and Matchroom, British broadcasting legend Mike Costello will take the reins as the lead commentator, leaving his role as the BBC’s Boxing and Athletics correspondent after 15 years. Having covered seven Olympics and countless World Title fights during his glittering career at the BBC, Costello has established himself as one of the most popular commentators in sport today.

The UK’s most talked about TV and radio broadcaster Maya Jama brings a fresh perspective to the team. Maya is a hugely influential personality and has represented a variety of flagship shows for Channel 4, ITV and the BBC across TV and radio. Most recently, she co-presented the BBC show Save Our Summer and Year-Late Euros with former England striker Peter Crouch. And she has also hosted numerous award shows such as the MOBOs, BRITS and 2020 BAFTA red carpet.

Former WBC Cruiserweight World Champion Tony Bellew is one of the most well-known fight figures in boxing following his retirement from the sport in 2018. The former PPV star lit up stadiums and arenas across the world during a memorable career and has since gone on to carve out a career as a media personality as well as a leading pundit in the sport.

Laura Woods joins the team as the 2021 SJA Sports Presenter of the Year and one of the leading broadcasters in the sports industry. She is a regular weekly broadcaster on national radio and TV, hosting talkSPORT Radio’s Breakfast Show, one of the most listened to sports breakfast radio shows in the country.

Former WBO Middleweight World Champion Andy Lee remains one of the most prominent figures in boxing and holds a brilliant insight into coaching due to his involvement with Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker. The Irish fight legend possesses one of the sharpest minds in the sport and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite after stints with BBC Radio 5 Live and many more.

Former IBF Middleweight World Champion Darren Barker and expert analyst Chris Lloyd have built an excellent relationship since they started working with each other across the Matchroom fight week build up shows back in September 2018. Fight fans will be delighted that the dynamic duo will continue to bring all of the big fight week build up and much more.

