Day 3 Results : Harrington and O’Rourke register Standja wins

Team Ireland banked two more wins on Day Three of the 73rd Strandja International Tournament.

Tokyo Olympic lightweight champion, Kellie Harrington, made her return to the ring in a decisive fashion, with a unanimous win over Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson.

Fellow Olympian, W75kg Aoife O’Rourke, recorded a second round RSC win over Greece’s Vasiliki Stravridou.

They were among 6 Team Ireland boxers contesting on Day Three.

80kg Kelyn Cassidy was the second in action today, against Nikita Nystedt of Finland , resulting in a 4-1 split decision in favour of the Fin.

W70kg Christina Desmond faced Galina Golovchenko of Russia – the decision was unanimous in favour of the Russian boxer.

57kg Adam Hession boxed Abdulmalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan. The Uzbek came away with the unanimous decision.

A similar fate for JP Hale against Artur Subkhankulov of Russia.

M71kg Luke Maguire makes his tournament debut on Wednesday, in the evening session, against Abdyzhapar Uulu Syrgak of Kyrgyzstan

Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, Olympian Michaela Walsh, Olympian Aoife O’Rourke and Caitlin Fryers are also between the ropes on Day Four.

Harrington meets Kazabhstan’s Aidana Zabynbekova ; Walsh takes on Russia’s Liudmila Voronstova; O’Rourke will box Davina Michel of France and Caitlin Fryers contests against Finland’s Pihla Kaivo-Oja

Report courtesy of the IABA

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan