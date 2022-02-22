Day 3 Results : Harrington and O’Rourke register Standja wins
Team Ireland banked two more wins on Day Three of the 73rd Strandja International Tournament.
Tokyo Olympic lightweight champion, Kellie Harrington, made her return to the ring in a decisive fashion, with a unanimous win over Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson.
Fellow Olympian, W75kg Aoife O’Rourke, recorded a second round RSC win over Greece’s Vasiliki Stravridou.
They were among 6 Team Ireland boxers contesting on Day Three.
80kg Kelyn Cassidy was the second in action today, against Nikita Nystedt of Finland , resulting in a 4-1 split decision in favour of the Fin.
W70kg Christina Desmond faced Galina Golovchenko of Russia – the decision was unanimous in favour of the Russian boxer.
57kg Adam Hession boxed Abdulmalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan. The Uzbek came away with the unanimous decision.
A similar fate for JP Hale against Artur Subkhankulov of Russia.
M71kg Luke Maguire makes his tournament debut on Wednesday, in the evening session, against Abdyzhapar Uulu Syrgak of Kyrgyzstan
Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, Olympian Michaela Walsh, Olympian Aoife O’Rourke and Caitlin Fryers are also between the ropes on Day Four.
Harrington meets Kazabhstan’s Aidana Zabynbekova ; Walsh takes on Russia’s Liudmila Voronstova; O’Rourke will box Davina Michel of France and Caitlin Fryers contests against Finland’s Pihla Kaivo-Oja
Report courtesy of the IABA
Team Ireland Squad:
F48kg Shannon Sweeney
F50kg Caitlin Fryers
F52kg Carly McNaul
F57kg Michaela Walsh
F60kg Kellie Harrington
F70kg Christina Desmond
F75kg Aoife O’Rourke
57kg Adam Hession
60kg JP Hale
63.5kg Dean Clancy
67kg Eugene McKeever
71kg Luke Maguire
80kg Kelyn Cassidy
92kg+ Thomas Maughan