Amateur Headline News News 

DAY 2 RESULTS – National U/18 and U/22 Championship

Jonny Stapleton ,

A marathon session of bouts were completed at the National U/18 and U/22 Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin today.

Thirty-one contests were decided this afternoon.

The Championships resume on Sunday, January 16th at 2pm.

Day Two Results: Saturday, January 15th:

Preliminaries and quarter-finals (11am)

57kg Leon Mc Mahon (Glengormley) beat Cormac Hall (Dunfanaghy) 5-0
57kg John Donoghue (St Michaels Athy) beat Patrick Mooney (Charleville)RSC2I
60kg Brian Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) beat Lee Hanna (Townland) 4-1
60kg Blaine Fitzgerald (Corinthians) beat Jason Clooney (Palmerstown) 5-0
60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) W/O
60kg Michael Faulkner (Fr Horgans) W/O
60kg Drew Fitzpatrick (Gleann) beat Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise)4-1
63.5kg Cole Byrne (Rathnew) beat Conor Reynolds (Corinthians) 5-0
63.5kg Tommy O’Donnell (Docklands) beat James O’Loughlin (Olympic Galway) 3-2
63.5kg Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge) beat Ronan Love (The Loup) 4-1
63.5kg Danny Lucey (Rylane) beat Tadgh Duffin (Clonard L) RSC3
63.5kg Cameron Crichton (Rochfordbridge) beat John Paul McDonagh (St Pauls W) 4-1
63.5kg Jake Daly (Castlebar) beat Tommy Murphy (St Ibars/Josephs) 5-0
63.5kg Jake Daly (Castlebar) beat Donnachadh Rooney (Clann Naofa) 5-0
63.5kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Patrick McTigue (Knockmore) 5-0
67kg Terry Hanna (Townland) beat Caolam Smith (Mourne All Blacks)3-2
67kg Christopher Joyce (Cabra) W/O
67kg David Blaney (Navan) beat Adam Conlon Sweeney (Gateway) RSC1
67kg Christopher Doyle (Templemore) W/O
67kg Dylan Little (Holy Family Drogheda) beat Wayne Joyce (Dunboyne) 4-1
67kg Billy Moran (St Pauls Waterford) beat Charles Mc Donagh (Cookstown) 4-1
67kg Criostoir Browne (Oliver Plunkett) beat Logan Whelan (Sacre Coeur) RSC1
67kg Jim Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes) beat Tiernan Cassidy (Clann Naofa) 3-2
71kg TJ King (Ballyboughal) W/O
75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) W/O
75kg Martin Keenan (Leeside Lough)W/O
75kg Feidham Behan (St Michaels Athy)W/O
75kg Troy Norman (Cherry Orchard) beat William Browne (Celtic Eagles)RSC1
75kg Sean Cope (Mourne All Blacks) beat Conor Dargan (Whitechurch) 3-2

UNDER 22s

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) beat Nicole Buckley (St Carthages) 3-2
66kg Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) beat Nicole O’Sullivan (Corinthians)

Watch Day Two boxing here:https://www.youtube.com/embed/GzSjIIELTB8?start=25&feature=oembed

Day Three Programme: Sunday, January 16th:

Quarter Finals: 2pm.

UNDER 18s

52kg Connie Gibbons (St Bronaghs) V Esther Lambe (Setanta L)
57kg Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Yasmin Meredith (Corinthians)
57kg Francesca Hennessey (St Monicas) V Natalia Fasciszewska (Castlebar)
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh (Mulhuddart) V Dionne Haniffin (Neilstown)
57kg Amy Nolan (Erne) V Cori Gleeson (St Francis)
81+kg Brianna Ryan (St Brigids Kildare) V Maura McAndrew (Geesala)

UNDER 22s

63.5kg Joe Harkin (Oakleaf) V James McDonagh (St Pauls W)
67kg Ben Ferran (Clonard A) V Oskar Skorupski (Celtic Eagles)
67kg Alex Higgins (Fr Horgans) W/O
67kg Ethan McCaul (St Josephs U) V Daniel Henricksson (St Margarets M)
67kg Cian Reddy (Portlaoise) V Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U)
71kg Luka Gureshidze (Fr Horgans) V Max Dushyk (St Michaels Athy)
71kg Eric Byrne (Sacred Heart D) V Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans)
86kg Christopher King (Celtic Eagles) V Jack Doherty (St Josephs U)
86kg Harrison Eghosa Igharo (Clann Naofa) V Luke Walsh (Raging Bull)

Day One Results: Friday, January 14th:

63.5kg Jake Daly (Castlebar) beat Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) 3-2
63.5kg Donnachadh Rooney (Clann Naofa) W/O
63.5kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Kuba Pielesz (Midleton) 5-0
63.5kg Patrick McTigue (Knockmore) W/O
63.5kg Malo Davis (Monkstown D) beat William Faulkner (St Munchins) 5-0
67kg Tiernan Cassidy (Clann Naofa) beat Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles) 5-0

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Stephen McAfee mocks “Mo Farah” Colin O’Donovan ahead of rematch

irishboxing

Paddy the persuader – O’Neill pushed toward pros by Paddy Gallagher

Jonny Stapleton

Michaela Walsh strikes gold at Boxing World Cup

Joe O'Neill