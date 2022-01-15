DAY 2 RESULTS – National U/18 and U/22 Championship
A marathon session of bouts were completed at the National U/18 and U/22 Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin today.
Thirty-one contests were decided this afternoon.
The Championships resume on Sunday, January 16th at 2pm.
Day Two Results: Saturday, January 15th:
Preliminaries and quarter-finals (11am)
57kg Leon Mc Mahon (Glengormley) beat Cormac Hall (Dunfanaghy) 5-0
57kg John Donoghue (St Michaels Athy) beat Patrick Mooney (Charleville)RSC2I
60kg Brian Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) beat Lee Hanna (Townland) 4-1
60kg Blaine Fitzgerald (Corinthians) beat Jason Clooney (Palmerstown) 5-0
60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) W/O
60kg Michael Faulkner (Fr Horgans) W/O
60kg Drew Fitzpatrick (Gleann) beat Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise)4-1
63.5kg Cole Byrne (Rathnew) beat Conor Reynolds (Corinthians) 5-0
63.5kg Tommy O’Donnell (Docklands) beat James O’Loughlin (Olympic Galway) 3-2
63.5kg Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge) beat Ronan Love (The Loup) 4-1
63.5kg Danny Lucey (Rylane) beat Tadgh Duffin (Clonard L) RSC3
63.5kg Cameron Crichton (Rochfordbridge) beat John Paul McDonagh (St Pauls W) 4-1
63.5kg Jake Daly (Castlebar) beat Tommy Murphy (St Ibars/Josephs) 5-0
63.5kg Jake Daly (Castlebar) beat Donnachadh Rooney (Clann Naofa) 5-0
63.5kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Patrick McTigue (Knockmore) 5-0
67kg Terry Hanna (Townland) beat Caolam Smith (Mourne All Blacks)3-2
67kg Christopher Joyce (Cabra) W/O
67kg David Blaney (Navan) beat Adam Conlon Sweeney (Gateway) RSC1
67kg Christopher Doyle (Templemore) W/O
67kg Dylan Little (Holy Family Drogheda) beat Wayne Joyce (Dunboyne) 4-1
67kg Billy Moran (St Pauls Waterford) beat Charles Mc Donagh (Cookstown) 4-1
67kg Criostoir Browne (Oliver Plunkett) beat Logan Whelan (Sacre Coeur) RSC1
67kg Jim Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes) beat Tiernan Cassidy (Clann Naofa) 3-2
71kg TJ King (Ballyboughal) W/O
75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) W/O
75kg Martin Keenan (Leeside Lough)W/O
75kg Feidham Behan (St Michaels Athy)W/O
75kg Troy Norman (Cherry Orchard) beat William Browne (Celtic Eagles)RSC1
75kg Sean Cope (Mourne All Blacks) beat Conor Dargan (Whitechurch) 3-2
UNDER 22s
48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) beat Nicole Buckley (St Carthages) 3-2
66kg Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) beat Nicole O’Sullivan (Corinthians)
Watch Day Two boxing here:https://www.youtube.com/embed/GzSjIIELTB8?start=25&feature=oembed
Day Three Programme: Sunday, January 16th:
Quarter Finals: 2pm.
UNDER 18s
52kg Connie Gibbons (St Bronaghs) V Esther Lambe (Setanta L)
57kg Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Yasmin Meredith (Corinthians)
57kg Francesca Hennessey (St Monicas) V Natalia Fasciszewska (Castlebar)
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh (Mulhuddart) V Dionne Haniffin (Neilstown)
57kg Amy Nolan (Erne) V Cori Gleeson (St Francis)
81+kg Brianna Ryan (St Brigids Kildare) V Maura McAndrew (Geesala)
UNDER 22s
63.5kg Joe Harkin (Oakleaf) V James McDonagh (St Pauls W)
67kg Ben Ferran (Clonard A) V Oskar Skorupski (Celtic Eagles)
67kg Alex Higgins (Fr Horgans) W/O
67kg Ethan McCaul (St Josephs U) V Daniel Henricksson (St Margarets M)
67kg Cian Reddy (Portlaoise) V Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U)
71kg Luka Gureshidze (Fr Horgans) V Max Dushyk (St Michaels Athy)
71kg Eric Byrne (Sacred Heart D) V Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans)
86kg Christopher King (Celtic Eagles) V Jack Doherty (St Josephs U)
86kg Harrison Eghosa Igharo (Clann Naofa) V Luke Walsh (Raging Bull)
Day One Results: Friday, January 14th:
63.5kg Jake Daly (Castlebar) beat Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) 3-2
63.5kg Donnachadh Rooney (Clann Naofa) W/O
63.5kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Kuba Pielesz (Midleton) 5-0
63.5kg Patrick McTigue (Knockmore) W/O
63.5kg Malo Davis (Monkstown D) beat William Faulkner (St Munchins) 5-0
67kg Tiernan Cassidy (Clann Naofa) beat Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles) 5-0