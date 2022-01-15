DAY 2 RESULTS – National U/18 and U/22 Championship

A marathon session of bouts were completed at the National U/18 and U/22 Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin today.

Thirty-one contests were decided this afternoon.

The Championships resume on Sunday, January 16th at 2pm.

Day Two Results: Saturday, January 15th:

Preliminaries and quarter-finals (11am)

57kg Leon Mc Mahon (Glengormley) beat Cormac Hall (Dunfanaghy) 5-0

57kg John Donoghue (St Michaels Athy) beat Patrick Mooney (Charleville)RSC2I

60kg Brian Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) beat Lee Hanna (Townland) 4-1

60kg Blaine Fitzgerald (Corinthians) beat Jason Clooney (Palmerstown) 5-0

60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) W/O

60kg Michael Faulkner (Fr Horgans) W/O

60kg Drew Fitzpatrick (Gleann) beat Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise)4-1

63.5kg Cole Byrne (Rathnew) beat Conor Reynolds (Corinthians) 5-0

63.5kg Tommy O’Donnell (Docklands) beat James O’Loughlin (Olympic Galway) 3-2

63.5kg Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge) beat Ronan Love (The Loup) 4-1

63.5kg Danny Lucey (Rylane) beat Tadgh Duffin (Clonard L) RSC3

63.5kg Cameron Crichton (Rochfordbridge) beat John Paul McDonagh (St Pauls W) 4-1

63.5kg Jake Daly (Castlebar) beat Tommy Murphy (St Ibars/Josephs) 5-0

63.5kg Jake Daly (Castlebar) beat Donnachadh Rooney (Clann Naofa) 5-0

63.5kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Patrick McTigue (Knockmore) 5-0

67kg Terry Hanna (Townland) beat Caolam Smith (Mourne All Blacks)3-2

67kg Christopher Joyce (Cabra) W/O

67kg David Blaney (Navan) beat Adam Conlon Sweeney (Gateway) RSC1

67kg Christopher Doyle (Templemore) W/O

67kg Dylan Little (Holy Family Drogheda) beat Wayne Joyce (Dunboyne) 4-1

67kg Billy Moran (St Pauls Waterford) beat Charles Mc Donagh (Cookstown) 4-1

67kg Criostoir Browne (Oliver Plunkett) beat Logan Whelan (Sacre Coeur) RSC1

67kg Jim Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes) beat Tiernan Cassidy (Clann Naofa) 3-2

71kg TJ King (Ballyboughal) W/O

75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) W/O

75kg Martin Keenan (Leeside Lough)W/O

75kg Feidham Behan (St Michaels Athy)W/O

75kg Troy Norman (Cherry Orchard) beat William Browne (Celtic Eagles)RSC1

75kg Sean Cope (Mourne All Blacks) beat Conor Dargan (Whitechurch) 3-2

UNDER 22s

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) beat Nicole Buckley (St Carthages) 3-2

66kg Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) beat Nicole O’Sullivan (Corinthians)

Watch Day Two boxing here:

Day Three Programme: Sunday, January 16th:

Quarter Finals: 2pm.

UNDER 18s

52kg Connie Gibbons (St Bronaghs) V Esther Lambe (Setanta L)

57kg Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Yasmin Meredith (Corinthians)

57kg Francesca Hennessey (St Monicas) V Natalia Fasciszewska (Castlebar)

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh (Mulhuddart) V Dionne Haniffin (Neilstown)

57kg Amy Nolan (Erne) V Cori Gleeson (St Francis)

81+kg Brianna Ryan (St Brigids Kildare) V Maura McAndrew (Geesala)

UNDER 22s

63.5kg Joe Harkin (Oakleaf) V James McDonagh (St Pauls W)

67kg Ben Ferran (Clonard A) V Oskar Skorupski (Celtic Eagles)

67kg Alex Higgins (Fr Horgans) W/O

67kg Ethan McCaul (St Josephs U) V Daniel Henricksson (St Margarets M)

67kg Cian Reddy (Portlaoise) V Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U)

71kg Luka Gureshidze (Fr Horgans) V Max Dushyk (St Michaels Athy)

71kg Eric Byrne (Sacred Heart D) V Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans)

86kg Christopher King (Celtic Eagles) V Jack Doherty (St Josephs U)

86kg Harrison Eghosa Igharo (Clann Naofa) V Luke Walsh (Raging Bull)

Day One Results: Friday, January 14th:

63.5kg Jake Daly (Castlebar) beat Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) 3-2

63.5kg Donnachadh Rooney (Clann Naofa) W/O

63.5kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Kuba Pielesz (Midleton) 5-0

63.5kg Patrick McTigue (Knockmore) W/O

63.5kg Malo Davis (Monkstown D) beat William Faulkner (St Munchins) 5-0

67kg Tiernan Cassidy (Clann Naofa) beat Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles) 5-0