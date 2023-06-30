David Ryan gets Celtic Title call after calling for Shannon Showdown

David Ryan‘s [4-0] calls for a homecoming are being ignored for now – but only because something big is in the pipeline.

Speaking after his last outing Ryan told Irish-boxing.com he was feeling a little homesick and requested for a homecoming of his own.

The former kickboxer of note set his sights on a return to Shannon and asked for a big fight in Clare. It appears his big fight wish will be granted but the relatively new to the game Shaun Kelly trained light-welterweight will be adding Scotland to Belfast, Galway, and Cork since on the list of places he has traded leather at.

Irish-Boxing.com understands a BUI Celtic title fight with Josh Campbell [6-0] has been agreed in principle. Once the I’s are dotted and T’s crossed on the contracts a title fight between the pair will be officially confirmed for the Braehead Arena, Glasgow.

It’s a great chance for the ambitious Irish Boxing Awards Debutant of the Year winner to win a title and steal a march on others in and around the weight. Campbell is unbeaten and has a solid start but hasn’t done anything to suggest Ryan should fear him.

Speaking directly after his last fight Ryan said: “Let’s get a show in Shannon,” he told Irish-boxing.com after his fourth career victory,

“There is a massive pull for [for a show in Shannon].

“I’d sell a show out there myself. Let me have my homecoming. I’m fighting on all these guys cards around Ireland, let me have my homecoming.

“I’d like to fight for the Celtic then the Irish and move on.”

There are a number of names around 140lbs and a number of fights Ryan could target but he doesn’t want to get into specifics.

Keeping it quite general he adds: “I don’t want to be calling anyone out or acting the dickhead but there are a few people at 140 that could fight. Why not? Let’s make a name for ourselves.”

While Ryan is talking about a homecoming rumour suggests an away day might await and he could fight for a strap abroad next.