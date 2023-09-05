Dates for HUGE National Elite Championships Confirmed

One of the most important and potentially dramatic National Elite Championships in recent times will take place in November.

Irish-boxing.com understands National Elite finals night will take place on November 11 with the competition pencilled in to begin on November 1.

Specific dates are dependent on the number of entrants but an already much-anticipated finals night will take place on the second weekend of the second last month of 2023.

With places for the 2024 Olympic qualifiers still up for grabs the next Elites installment will be huge and with that much at stake could possibly be the most enthralling in recent years.

Kellie Harrington, Dean Clancy, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke and Jack Marley have already secured their ticket to Paris but the Olympic weight classes outside their categories look set to be stacked and the competition will be fierce.

The Senior Championships [formerly Intermediate] will be decided over three weekends in October.

There won’t be a novice championships this year.