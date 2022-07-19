Darragh Foley Will Pay for Ioane to get Legless if he is Standing After Six Rounds

If Hunter Ioane can do the rounds Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(0)-1] will get the rounds in.

The Aussie-based Irish fighter says if his opponent is still standing at the final bell in Sydney tomorrow he will do his best to see if can remain on two feet by last orders.

The Dubliner returns from a frustrating 19 months out of the ring when he fights the ever-game Melbourne fighter on a Fox Sports broadcast No Limit Boxing card in Hordern Pavilion, Sydney tomorrow confident of victory.

The 33-year-old character is predicting an inside-the-distance win on the Tszyu vs Horn 2.0 bill. In fact, if the ‘Coca Samoa’ lasts the six round distance Foley will award him “toughest son of a b**** in Australia” status and reward him “a drink or 10” afterward.

However, while he admits he expects to win and to win inside the distance, ‘Super’ knows he can’t overlook the challenge of a fellow Fight of the Year winner, experience thought as much.

“I remember once I fought this Filipino, Ernie Sanchez,” Foley says when speaking to FOX, referencing a December fight 5 years ago.

“I thought I’d get one out before Christmas. I’ve come out to Jingle Bells, had a Santa hat, walked out to the ring with a cane, all smiley, all well and good.

“The guy hit me with such a proper right hand in the first round and dropped me. I was like, ‘Woah, s***, ok, no more jingle bells.’”

Although the No Limit fighter’s focus is on getting things done tomorrow, Foley does have more than just Ioane on his hit list. The Dub will look to hunt down Liam Paro and Stevie Spark if he beats Hunter live on Fox.

“Stevie Spark, come and see me,” Foley said.

“Let’s do this, what are you waiting on? Where’s your pen? You can say all this s*** in the media, say whatever you want but push comes to shove, I’ve got the Hordern Pavilion at the end of September. Do you want to be in the ring with me, yes or no?

“Don’t go on Instagram and say all this s*** and not back it up. We’ll see if he’s about it, if he can back up what he says.”