Darragh Foley was due to fight Indonesian who tragically lost his life this week

Darragh Foley has revealed he had agreed to fight Hero Tito whilst passing on his condolences to the Indonesian’s family.

Tito tragically passed after spending several days in a coma due to injuries suffered in a fight last Sunday in Jakarta.

Tito, whose real name is Heru Purwanto, was just 35 years old and leaves behind two daughters and a wife. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday at Mitra Keluarga Kelapa Gading Hospital, according to the family.

Speaking online this morning, Foley passed on his condolences stating ‘RIP this Warrior my thoughts and heart are with his spirit and family.’

The Dubliner also revealed he was set to share the ring with a fighter who entertained fans in Japan, Macau, Australia, Thailand, China, South Korea, Kazakhstan and India over his career.

No Limit Boxing initially planned to make Foley – Tito for late March as a warm up bout for the Foley – Steve Spark grudge match.

It appears the fight fell through with ‘Super’ suggesting No Limit, who promoted a Dennis Hogan fight this week, had second thoughts about putting Spark in with the Australian based Blanch native.

“I was due to fight him end of the month as part of a 2 fight deal with Spare-rib being the 2nd until his promoters got cold feet and pulled the pin – REAL TALKRESPECT every fighter we risk it all.R.I.P HERO TITO.”

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to pay our respects to Tito Hero and send his family our condolences. We would also like to acknowledge the risks every fighter takes getting into the ring for the purpose of our entertainment.