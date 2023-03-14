Darragh Foley wants Eddie Hearn to keep his word

‘Super’ Darragh Foley has called for Eddie Hearn to stay true to his word and hand him a slot on the Katie Taylor Homecoming undercard.

Not long after the Matchroom boss officially confirmed the Irish Icon’s date with Dublin was back on mid their latest promotion in Liverpool, Foley recorded one of the biggest away corner wins in recent Irish boxing history.

The Blanchardstown native scored a third-round knockout victory over local lad Robbie Davies Jr at the M&S Bank Arena.

Speaking to DAZN after the win, Hearn, who had his disagreements with Foley throughout an entertaining build-up, suggested the Australian-based Dubliner could get a homecoming of his own on May 20.

Foley will hold the Essex fight maker to the promise and is adamant he will be appearing at the 3Arena on May 20 on the undercard of Taylor and Chantelle Cameron’s undisputed light welterweight title fight.

Liverpool, UK: Robbie Davies Jr vs Darragh Foley, Super-Lightweight Contest. 11 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Darragh Foley knocks down Davies Jr for the first time in the fight.

Foley, a born entertainer both in and out of the ring, has fought in Belfast and the UK before but has never traded leather in his hometown. The chance to do so would mean ‘everything’ for the Australian-based light welterweight.

“It would mean everything. Just fighting at home would be huge. I have a good following in Australia but it would be different to fight at home. It’s one thing I still need to tick off the bucket list.”

‘Super’ dropped Davies Jr with a beautifully timed right hook at the end of the second stanza of the DAZN broadcast fight, Davies came out with a clear head for the third but with an injured ankle, and 26 seconds into the session was stopped after he was dropped by a more innoxious shot.

The stoppage had its roots in the first knockdown but Foley claimed it wasn’t an ideal way to get the win. The Australian-based entertainer also apologized for his celebrations and was quick to wish Davies Jr a speedy recovery.

“Looking back at the replay I look like a twat jumping up and down when the man has injured himself. I want to say I hope Robbie’s ok. What a horrible injury.I just hope he is ok, he’s a good man and he’s a warrior.”