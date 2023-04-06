Darragh Foley to fight Jack Catterall – Another Super fight for ‘Super’

Darragh Foley’s reward for upsetting Robbie Davies Jr looks to be a massive fight with Jack Catterall [26(13)-1].

‘Super’ looks set to fight the man many believe should have been crowned undisputed lightweight champion of the world when he fought Josh Taylor in February of last year.

Rumour has had the Australian-based Dubliner as next up for the Manchester native since he signed a Matchroom contract last week and regular first with the news platform, International Boxing News are reporting the fight as signed, sealed and ready to be delivered next month.

The fight will populate the undercard of Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood’s featherweight world title fight at the AO Arena in Manchester on May 27, the same day as Michael Conaln’s featherweight title tilt and seven days after Katie Taylor fights Chantelle Cameron in Dublin.

🥊 CATTERALL/FOLEY ON MAY 27!



UNDISPUTED title challenger @jack_catt93 will RETURN against Darragh Foley on the undercard of #LaraWood2!💥



This fight will be the co-main event‼️



🗓May 27

📍AO Arena, Manchester



📺 LIVE on @DAZNBoxing! #CatterallFoley pic.twitter.com/eQLunTC3FJ — International Boxing News (@IntBoxingNews) April 6, 2023

It’s another big fight and massive opportunity for Blanch native, Foley [22(10)-4(0)-1] who stole fight week in Liverpool last month before stealing the show by defeating Davies Jr.

Post the victory live on DAZN Irish-boxing.com reported Foley had secured a three-fight Matchroom deal and once a May 20 Dublin Katie Taylor undercard fight with Gary Cully was ruled out, it was believed his next outing would be Down Under against the likes of Liam Paro or Steve Sparks.

However, the southpaw returns to England where he fights another big Matchroom name in Catterall, who holds a points win over Belfast favourite Tyrone McKenna.