Darragh Foley tells Eddie Hearn he’ll give British Champion a ‘real test’

Darragh Foley says it’s time for Dalton Smith to be tested – and he wants to be the appraiser.

It’s been all quiet on the ‘Super’ front of late, as he took some time out after his Jack Catterall defeat last May.

However, he was back to his aggravating fight-making best as he prodded Eddie Hearn about a fight with Smith.

The 35-year-old suggested it was time for the Sheffield prospect to have a ‘real test’.

Speaking online he said: “I’d like to think now it’s time Dalton Smith to get a real test,” while encouraging the Matchroom Promoter to get in touch.

British and Commonwealth light welterweight Smith will be a name familiar to Irish fight followers, as he is regularly linked to Sean McComb, once shared the ring with Mayo’s Ray Moylette and was beaten by Tiernan Bradley in the amateurs.

‘Thunder’ hasn’t quite roared but the 26-year-old has impressed Hearn enough for the Matchroom boss and others to predict future stardom.

Foley isn’t sold and would love to chance to upset Hearn and co again. The Australian-based Blanch native stopped Robbie Davies Jr‘s charge toward titles with a knockout win in March of last year. That victory, the biggest Irish upset of 2023, according to the odds, earned him a huge fight with Catterall, a clash he lost on the cards.

It’s understood the Dubliner has one more fight on his Matchroom contract and he wants it to be against Smith, although responding to a post by Boxing Tickets NI he suggested Hearn would make an inhouse fight with Liverpool’s Davies instead.