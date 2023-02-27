Darragh Foley secures shot at Matchroom star

Darragh Foley [21(9)-4(0)-1] will go from calling for a big DAZN broadcast fight with Liam Paro to stepping in to replace the Australian prospect in a big DAZN broadcast fight next month.

Paro’s difficulty has become ‘Super’s’ opportunity as the Australian based Dub secures a big Matchroom outing.

The ever-entertaining light welterweight has been confirmed as the opponent for Robbie Davies Jr’s March 11 Liverpool outing.

Paro withdrew after sustaining a facial fracture and is physically unable to move forward with the high-stakes bout against Davies [21(1)-3(1)], paving the way for Foley, who will now attempt to secure a massive March win.

Foley takes on the Brit on the undercard of light heavyweight contender Callum Smith’s return to the ring against Pawel Stepien.

No doubt the Blanch native will bring his unique approach to fight week, generate massive interest in the fight and will be hopeful of an upset win that would no doubt tee up a Paro meeting.

Card Update: Robbie Davies Jr will now face southpaw Darragh 'Super' Foley on the undercard in Liverpool on Mar 11



Wishing you a quick recovery, Liam Paro

The fight will be Foley’s first outside of Australia since he lost to Tyrone McKenna in 2019.

Speaking about Paro previously the typically flamboyant Foley told Irish-boxing.com : “It’s a natural fight. I’m the consensus number one at 140 in the country and he is probably number two, it’s him or that other shitebag, Stevie “Mr Nice Guy” Spark, who sold his spare rib to Tim Tsyzu for 120,000 Australian dollars.”

NOBODY does press confernces like Darragh Foley.



We told you on the Pod to watch out for something different, and Super delivers.



Bought his opponent Blake Minto a lottery ticket ahead of their fight this weekend.



Credit Main Event, who will broadcast the bout.

If the fight was to be made, Foley warns that a well-minded Paro would suffer the same fate as his managerial stablemate Miles Zalewski did in 2015.

“He has done well thus far. I can’t knock him, his management team have done a tremendous job picking his fights. However his management team knows me only too well as the last time they flew me up to Queensland to face their undefeated prospect he was rendered unconscious within a round, always a pleasure, so they are extremely wary of me and very rightly so. He ain’t ready for this!”