Darragh Foley responds to revelations he turned down Gary Cully fight

A somewhat put-out Darragh Foley [22(10)-4(0)-1] called for all the facts to be put on the table when it comes to a fight between him and Gary Cully [16(10)-0].

On Monday afternoon Pete Taylor told Irish-boxing.com that ‘Super’ had received and turned down an offer to fight ‘The Diva’ on the massive May 20 Katie Taylor homecoming card.

After watching the interview the Australian-based Blanch native was quick to respond, pointing out that while the respected coach was speaking the truth, there are some caveats he felt needed to be explained.

Foley, 34, says he accepted the fight at 138lbs but said no to a meeting at 137lbs. In an online letter directed at Taylor he said making 137lbs was not possible for him and wondered why 138lbs would be an issue for a lightweight with multi-weight world title hopes.

Speaking online Foley said: “I just listened to your interview with Irish-boxing.com and you kindly failed to mention that I ‘refused’ the fight with Gary Cully on May 20 at 137lbs.

“I did however accept terms at 138lbs, a weight I feel I can safely make.

“You see losing 1 more lb in your mid-30s to reach a weight you haven’t been at in over 7 years is an entirely different story to a growing ‘future four-weight world Champion,” fighting at a weight he has won at only a little over a year two years ago.

“What’s 1lbs to a Boogeyman? Your’s in sport Darrage Super Foley.”

Irish-boxing.com understands that Cully’s immediate team didn’t make any specific weight demands with regard to the fight, rather they were offered it at 137lbs and accepted it at that weight.

Foley was most recently seen upsetting Robbie Davies Jr in Liverpool earlier this month, a victory which secured him a Matchroom deal.