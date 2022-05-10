Darling of Dublin Kellie Harrington to be Awarded Freedom of the City

Tokyo Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, is to be accorded the Freedom of the City of Dublin.

The announcement was made today by Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland. Ireland’s third-ever boxing gold medal winner is being recognized in light of both her community work and her remarkable sporting achievements.

Also to be conferred with the Freedom of the City of Dublin next month will be Ailbhe Smyth for work on human rights and social justice, and Prof Mary Aiken for work in cyberpsychology and online safety.

The conferral ceremony will take place at the Mansion House on June 11th.

Dublin City Council says “Recipients of this award may are referred to as a ‘Freeman’ or ‘Freewoman’ of Dublin. They are also Honorary Citizens of our city.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin nominates people for the Freedom of the City. Any nominations are then brought before a meeting of the City Council where it must be ratified by a majority vote.

To date, only 82 people have been conferred with the Freedom of the City of Dublin.

The latest recipient of the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin was Jim Gavin who was conferred with the Freedom of the City of Dublin on Saturday 18th January 2020, and Dr. Tony Holohan in 2022.”