Danny Keating set for ‘Serious’ Homecoming Fight

It’s not quite a warm welcome home for Danny Keating[4(3)-0] as he is set for ‘serious’ fight in Belfast this weekend.

The Cork fighter trades leather on Irish soil for the first time at the Ulster Hall this coming Friday – and he hasn’t been handed a gimme.

The DDP Sports prospect will take on MTK’s Jack ‘Dempsey’ Ewbank [4-1] at the Ulster Hall on Conlan Boxing’s card.

It’s a step away from journeyman opposition for the ambitious 24-year-old and should help him grab some of the spotlight on a stacked bill.

Brit Ewbank comes to the ring with four wins to his name, his sole defeat coming against Midlands Area Champion Conah Walker.

Keating has the superior amateur pedigree and is favourite going into the clash but its still a progressive move, in fact one his promoter heralds as ‘serious’

“It’s a serious fight for Danny,” Paul Keegan told Irish-boxing.com.

“He is in against someone that is coming to win and has a winning record. We have confidence in Danny and have big plans for him and I think the fact we took this fight shows that. It’s just his second fight in three years, a lot of fighters would be looking for a tune-up, not Danny he has a meaningful and progressive fight.”

DDP , who guide the career of world title challenger Dennis Hogan, have plans to promote in Ireland and are set to run a show in Dublin in the Spring. They want the Tony Davitt trained Keating to be a big part of those shows and a test of note against English opposition this Friday will help in that regard.

Teen Cian Lewis [1-0] looks set for a similar test as he takes on unbeaten Spaniard Juan Yin Yan [4-0-1] in just his second pro fight.

Paul Ryan [1-0] also faces an interesting fight in his second pro fight as he takes on Damian Esquisabel [4-6(2)], the Spanish fighter that defeated Cavan’s Dominic Donegan in the Europa Hotel in September.