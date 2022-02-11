Headline News News Pro News 

Danny ‘Boy Keating set for Cork Homecoming

Danny Keating [5(3)-0] is the first fighter officially confirmed for the undercard of ‘The Beginning’ Bill.

Nowhere2hyde Promotions this week confirmed they were bringing boxing back to Cork and will run a show in Big Top Tent at the Glen GAA grounds on April 2.

The first bill to come to take place in Ireland outside of Belfast since the summer of 2019 will be topped by debutant Tommy Hyde.

Providing support for his fellow Cork pugilist will be Keating, who was confirmed for the card on Friday afternoon.

The Rebel on the rise fought for just the second time since 2018 and for the first time in Ireland when he eased his way to victory on Conlan Boxing’s November Belfast card.

Having sampled some home comforts the fighter, whose first three fights played out in Australia, revealed he was keen to fight in his home county.

The DDP Sports fighter’s wish has been granted and it appears ‘Danny Boy’ will figure high up the Gary Hyde card.

Irish-boxing.com understands Kevin Cronin and his super middleweight debut is next to be announced, while a rematch of the Irish Fight of the Year between Jamie Morrissey and Robbie Burke is also in the works.

