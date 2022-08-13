Danish Date for McMahon, Brown and Bradley

Tony Browne [6-2], Keane McMahon [7(4)-3(1)] and Tiernan Bradley [6(5)-0] are off to Denmark to fight next.

The well-travelled trio have been confirmed for an RL Promotion card which plays out in Fritidscenter, Ribe, Denmark on September 24.

The O’Rourke’s Gym trio face yet to be confirmed opponents on what looks like a stacked card.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighters will become the first Irish fighters to fight in the Scandinavian country since Andy Lee defeated Frank Harocha in April of 2014.

For Dubs Browne and McMahon will both be looking to return to winning ways after losing stateside step-up bouts last time out, while Bradley will look to continue his unbeaten start.

‘Super Fly’ lost to Brazilian super middleweight champion and his Star Boxing stablemate Lucas Martins in June last time out. A week later ‘The Iceman’ McMahon was out pointed by American prospect Jahyae Brown on a Top Rank card in Madison Square Garden.

Bradley made his Irish debut last time out defeating Janos Penzes at the Europa Hotel on an MHD card.