‘Dangerous’ Pierce O’Leary Better than Brit stars says Warren

Frank Warren says he would put Pierce O’Leary in with the best in Britain right now.

O’Leary has been exciting over the last two years thanks in particular to some very eye-catching knockouts and recently claimed the WBC International with another step-up win.

The Dubliner will look to build on the momentum when he fights back in Belfast and on the massive Michael Conlan – Luis Lopez Jr world title undercard this coming Saturday.

Emerge victorious from an interesting fight with Alin Florin Ciorceri and he could be handed a big fight later in the summer.

His promoter doesn’t see many taking the risk but says his charge is more than ready for the likes of British Champion Dalton Smith and the fancied Adam Azim.

“Pierce is a huge talent and he carries incredible power and a crowd-pleasing mentality,” Warren said.

“There are a couple of domestic super lightweights getting rave reviews at the moment in the British champion Dalton Smith and the highly-rated Adam Azim. I would happily put Pierce in with either and would be extremely confident in doing so.

“I doubt very much it will happen any time soon because people in boxing know just how dangerous Pierce is and, truth be told, he is looking more at the world scene where he will soon be making a major impact.

“Pierce is first up on the televised section of the night when the BT Sport cameras start rolling at 6.30pm, followed by Anthony, Nick and then the main event.”