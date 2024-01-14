Danger Zone – Sean McComb explains January 27 withdrawal

Sean McComb pointed to his world ranking as reason he felt it too risky to fight Anthony Yigit on the back of injury and illness in Belfast later this month.

The popular southpaw was due to make it two fights in under two months on Matchroom and Conlan Boxing’s Ulster Hall hosted card on January 27.

However, it was this week confirmed his proposed fight with Yigit won’t be on the bill, indeed the Belfast man won’t appear at all.

As well as a hand niggle, the 31-year-old suffered an illness in recent weeks and it was felt a January fight with a former European champion on the back of both may be too risky.

‘The Public Nuisance’ has rebuilt admirably since his defeat to Gavin Gywne and goes into 2024 with a WBO world ranking.

With a world title fight closer than ever his team felt it wrong to take an unnecessary risk.

Speaking online McComb explained:

“Trust me, I was really buzzing about being so active!

“I’ve had a hand injury for a while now that I’ve trained through and fought through the last 12 months! I’ve got away with it up to now, and with very little rest between 2 fights, it’s just been too much too soon!

“On top of that, I was sick (bedridden) for 5 days last week, which inevitably made my decision for me and my team to withdraw!

“I’m number 7 in the world with WBO, and I’ve worked way too hard to get to this position just to throw it away.”