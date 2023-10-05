Dance Party – Tommy Hyde plans to get home support out of their seats with KO return

Tommy Hyde [6(4)-0] says he will be dancing with his father again this Saturday night but only after he delivers a stoppage on top of a hometown.

Experienced and respected NoWhere2Hyde promoter and manager Gary Hyde went full-on Dad mode when his son and Irish boxing prospect made his Cork debut earlier this year.

Hyde bop’d his way into the ring and couldn’t resist some Dad dancing after the super middleweight title hopeful had registered an early step-up win over former French title challenger Salim Ben Rejeb.

Tommy Hyde doesn’t want to see any pre-fight jigs at the Parochial Hall this coming Saturday – but does want to give his father a knockout win worthy of some celebratory shapes.

“I’ll be putting on a good strong performance on Saturday,” Hyde tells Irish-boxing.com.

“There’ll be no dancing from my Dad before the fight he’s going to have to wait until afterwards this time.”

After four straight KO’s ‘The Guvenour’ has gone to the distance in his last two fights.

Despite admitting he learnt valuable lessons in both clashes, he misses that KO feeling. Indeed, he suggests he owes the local following a knockout display and plans to get them on their feet by sitting down Mexican opposition on Saturday.

“The last show in Cork was a brilliant night overall. I would’ve loved to have got the knockout for everyone but it was a tough opponent and a good learning fight, so I’ll make up for it this time and get that knockout everyone wants. I’ve got great experience going the distance in my last two fights but I’ve had enough of that now.”

The 24-year-old fights Abraham Hernandez Mejia on top of a bill that includes Danny Keating, Cathal Crowley and Maurice Falvey.

The Mexican comes into the fight on the back of a draw with Oscar Riojas a former Joe Ward foe.

“This opponent has had good opposition and I haven’t had any handy fights yet, so I don’t think this will be any different. I’m improving every single day in the gym with Pedro so I need these kinds of fights,” comments Hyde.

“It’s a fight I’m really looking forward to. There’s a great buzz about it and I’ve been working very hard in the States so I’m ready to go,” he adds.

The fight is the young pro’s second at home and he assures there will be plenty more occasions for the local community to get behind.

“I love everything about fighting at home. This is going to be a regular thing, the fights and venues will get bigger as we progress. It’s brilliant to be able to headline two shows at home in my first few months as a pro.”

Such is Hyde’s profile and such are the opponents he already has on his resume, that he is being talked about in domestic title circles.

Super middleweight is probably the best domestic decision at present with plenty of fights being made. Kevin Cronin and Craig McCarthy look set to fight for the Irish title very soon, while Emmet Brennan and Jamie Morrissey will trade leather for the BUI Celtic strap. Hyde has been keeping an eye on and likes what he sees.

“It’s great seeing all the domestic fights being made and I definitely want to be a part of it.”