Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Dana White offers $5000 to any fan that can out-punch Callum Walsh

Jonny Stapleton ,

Dana White has offered $5000 cash prize to anyone that can out-punch rising star, Callum Walsh [5(4)-0].

The Cork prospect isn’t going all Boxing Booth and taking on all comers for cash, rather the UFC boss has called for people to attempt to beat his boxing punch machine score.

‘King’ Walsh set a record of 977 on the punch machine at the Peter Welch Gym recently, beating the previous best of 971. White wants fight followers to come down and try and outdo the UFC Fight Pass bill topper today and is ready to give cash reward to anyone that manages to better the score.

It’s a nice promotional gimmick that further shows the interest and support White and the UFC are lending the Munster talent.

Freddie Roach, Tom Loeffler and White have backed Walsh from his debut and he is progressing faster than most of his early doors peers. Indeed, tomorrow night, in just fight number 6, he tops another UFC Fight Pass bill when he takes on Wesley Tucker[15(9)-4] on St Patricks Day Eve at the  Agganis Arena in Boston, a venue that holds 6,000 people.

Speaking previously White expressed a belief the six-time Irish underage champ had the potential to generate sizable hype and grow into something special.

“We’ve had a lot of success with the Irish here with Conor and I think this kid could become extremely popular with the Irish,” White said. “I’m not saying he’s going to be [as popular as] Conor, but he’s a great kid and he has a really fun fighting style. We can take him to New York and Boston and really build him into something.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Conlan to make Team Deutschland WSB debut this Saturday

irishboxing

Chantelle Cameron announces split from the McGuigans

Joe O'Neill

Debut date confirmed for Befast’s Sean Higginson

Joe O'Neill