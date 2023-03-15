Dana White offers $5000 to any fan that can out-punch Callum Walsh

Dana White has offered $5000 cash prize to anyone that can out-punch rising star, Callum Walsh [5(4)-0].

The Cork prospect isn’t going all Boxing Booth and taking on all comers for cash, rather the UFC boss has called for people to attempt to beat his boxing punch machine score.

‘King’ Walsh set a record of 977 on the punch machine at the Peter Welch Gym recently, beating the previous best of 971. White wants fight followers to come down and try and outdo the UFC Fight Pass bill topper today and is ready to give cash reward to anyone that manages to better the score.

.@DanaWhite is in Boston, MA filming Lookin for a Fight and to watch @KINGCALLUMWALSH vs Wesley Tucker on @UFCFightPass. Also if you think you can hit harder than Dana you can win $5,000 CASH! Meet at @PeterWelchsGym at 3:30pm tomorrow. 371 Dorchester Ave. pic.twitter.com/rSDEzt68BL — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2023

It’s a nice promotional gimmick that further shows the interest and support White and the UFC are lending the Munster talent.

Freddie Roach, Tom Loeffler and White have backed Walsh from his debut and he is progressing faster than most of his early doors peers. Indeed, tomorrow night, in just fight number 6, he tops another UFC Fight Pass bill when he takes on Wesley Tucker[15(9)-4] on St Patricks Day Eve at the Agganis Arena in Boston, a venue that holds 6,000 people.

Speaking previously White expressed a belief the six-time Irish underage champ had the potential to generate sizable hype and grow into something special.

“We’ve had a lot of success with the Irish here with Conor and I think this kid could become extremely popular with the Irish,” White said. “I’m not saying he’s going to be [as popular as] Conor, but he’s a great kid and he has a really fun fighting style. We can take him to New York and Boston and really build him into something.”