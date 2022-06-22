Dana White Fancied Walsh to Top Another UFC Fight Pass Bill

Callum Walsh [3(3)-0] will fight on the top of a UFC Fight Pass bill for the third time this year when returns to work later this Summer.

The Cork prospect has confirmed he steps back into the Hollywood Fight Night spotlight on August 8.

The Freddie Roach-trained light-middleweight tops a bill at the Quiet Cannon Country Club, Montebello.

The 21-year-old fights Cleotis Pendarvis [21(9)- 10(6)-1] on a Tom Loeffler 360 Promotion card.

AUGUST 4TH IM BACK ☘️ pic.twitter.com/TzMec6SyT5 — KING CALLUM WALSH (@KINGCALLUMWALSH) June 22, 2022

The 36-year-old American has fought for regional straps and has more wins than all three of Walsh’s previous opponents combined but is past his peak and shouldn’t threaten the ruthless Rebel’s victorious start.

‘Mookie’ has lost his last six and has been stopped six times in 10 reverses.

Walsh, a fighter Dana White has taken a shine to, on the other hand, comes into the fight on the back of three first-round stoppage wins.