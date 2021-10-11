Daina Moorehouse Targets World Selection

Daina Moorehouse has her sights set on becoming a High-Performance fixture and representing Ireland at the World Championships in Turkey this December.

The Wicklow woman registered a real statement of Olympic intent by defeating fellow emerging talent and Paris hopeful Niamh Earley at the National Stadium just over a week ago.

Moorehouse’s tenth Irish title win also puts her in World Championship selection pole and she hopes to retain it as December approaches.

The Enniskerry fighter went into the fight with a real feeling of something to prove, having not been invited to train in the High Performance despite progressing well from a glittering underage career to win National Elite honours in 2019.

The former 48kg champ took a full-time approach to training, moved up two weights, and registered a win that she hopes catches the Irish selectors attention.

Having defeated the European U22 Irish representative, Moorehouse is hopeful she will get the nod to represent Ireland at 52kgs in the Worlds.

“I’m just focusing now on going up to the High Performance and hopefully getting picked for the World Championships at 52kgs. Fingers crossed,” Moorehouse said after the fight,” before revealing she took the two-weight jump in her stride.

“I feel great after that. I knew it would be tough, I moved up weight, I usually box at 48kg and I won the last Elites at 48kg’s so to move to 52kgs was a big jump. I knew girls where going to be stronger. Luckily here Niamh was the same height as me, usually, they are a lot taller.”

The win came in the 20-year-old’s first fight since she beat Ellie Hibert in England in December of 2019 something she noted after.

“It’s been a long time since I was in the ring so it was good to get back. That was my first fight in like a year and a half so it feels really good.”