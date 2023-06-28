Daina Moorehouse Proves a Point on the Path to Paris

Daina Moorehouse believes she proved herself a world-level flyweight with her massive win in Poland yesterday.

The Enniskerry BC’s fighter got revenge over reigning European champion Tetiana Kob, making a statement in her first major tournament at senior elite level.

The 21-year-old former underage standout says the win against one of the best fighters in the field shows she is capable at the level.

“It’s my first time being to the elite Europeans and I proved that I can compete at this level, so it’s great, I’m really delighted,” Moorehouse said.

Kob defeated the Wicklow native in May, meaning Moorehouse knew the challenge that awaited and was aware it wouldn’t be plain sailing into the European Games quarters.

“It was great, I knew coming up against Tatiana a few weeks ago, she beat me 3-2 split then, that I’d have to dig deep.

“She’s one of the toughest in this competition and having her in the first fight, the first two rounds I had to dig deep and then in the last round I had to give my all.

“It was a split decision but I’m absolutely over the moon.”

Moorehouse now faces Wassila Lkhadiri of France for a medal and for a slot at the Paris 2024 Olympics and after Tuesday’s win will be favoured to get the win.

Photo Credit Tom Maher Inpho