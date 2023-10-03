Cut Above – Fury Backed to Beat Usyk

Cutman Jorge Capetillo believes there is only one winner ahead of the highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

On Friday, promoter Frank Warren confirmed the pair had both agreed a fight to determine the first undisputed champion in the division since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

While no date or venue has been confirmed, Warren did reveal that it would take place during Riyad Season in Saudi Arabia and would take place no later than March.

Fury – who defeated Martin Rogan in 2012 to win the Irish heavyweight title – has former UFC titleholder Francis Ngannou to focus on before an Usyk unification bout. The two rivals are colliding in a crossover fight on October 28, although the WBC heavyweight title will not be on the line in the 10-round battle.

Should the 35-year-old come through unscathed as expected against Ngannou, Fury and Usyk will confirm a date for their unification showdown for fans.

Ahead of the proposed encounter, Capetillo – who is Fury’s cutman for fights in America – spoke to Betway (https://betway.com/en/sports) and predicted there would be only one outcome for Fury vs Usyk.

“Usyk is a great fighter but he is a cruiserweight. I think with respect, he is too small for Tyson and he’s a great fighter but I don’t see how he has the power to hurt Tyson Fury,” said Capetillo. “I think Tyson is a strong fighter, very big and has a great ring IQ for boxing. Let’s remember, Tyson Fury is the guy who can switch, box in southpaw stance, the orthodox way and that’s a fighter who has a lot of talent and skills in the IQ. I don’t think Usyk has anything to do with Fury in the ring.”

On Fury vs Ngannou, Capetillo added:

“That’s a big fight, a huge fight and is very entertaining. Just like Tyson was saying, he was tipping his hat off to Francis Ngannou because he conquered the UFC heavyweight crown and is a hard punching guy. He’s not taking it lightly and like he was saying, ‘If I lose to an MMA guy, everybody is going to be laughing at me’ and it’s true.

“For me Fury is the best heavyweight in the world and should be number one Pound for Pound with what he done against Wilder in his comeback. On his resume, he’s defeated Wladimir Klitschko, he has a big resume Tyson Fury. It’s a good fight and fans like to see fights like that – the best fighting the best. We can’t sleep on Francis Ngannou, he has a lot of power.

“He’s not got the range or the distance, it’s a different timing and distance in boxing compared to MMA but at the same time it is the heavyweight division and we are a punch away from chaos. This is why Tyson is not taking the fight lightly, he is training hard in camp and will put on a big show – I think Tyson will stop him with a late KO.”